How and why you shouldn't use iPad Pro 2024 with an older Magic Keyboard





Look, I understand. The iPad Pro isn't cheap (though our reviews claim it's worth it). I can see why you might think you could save $299 by using your old Magic Keyboard with the new Pro. My advice: Honestly, don't do it.

Apple iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard.

The new iPad Pro has a number of design changes, including an incredibly thin, slightly larger display and a front-facing camera that sits on the side edge instead of a shorter camera.

These changes alone mean that the magnets inside your iPad Pro have been moved or changed. Marques Brownlee elegantly observes how change has manifested itself.

So while the new and old iPad Pro dimensions are similar, the magnets have changed so the old Magic Keyboard no longer stays in place.

One of our users, Jane Manchun Wong, managed to create this feature, as revealed in X. If you watch this video you can see it working, but it looks really bad.

Apple devices have amazing quality and perfect design. Using the iPad Pro like in Wongs' video is enough to get you excited.

A Frankenstein mess between the iPad Pro (M4) and the old Magic Keyboard.

David Phelan

Nevertheless, dear reader, I tried to recreate what Wong did. First, it took a long time to manage. The key is that the three connector points on the back of the iPad Pro must be fully connected to the keyboard. This is very difficult and causes an unpleasant scratching sound on the back of the tablet every time I try. As it happens, I didn't mark my iPad Pro, but you definitely run the risk of damaging it if you do this every day.

After 50 tries, when I put it in place, it didn't stay in place because the magnet was in the wrong position. How can I make it look elegant? I held it in place with a pencil eraser. Use paper weights for a little more stability.

Do you really want this look on your beautiful new iPad Pro?

David Phelan

It's definitely ugly and unstable at best. The iPad has a touchscreen, so you can alternate between keyboard input and direct input on the screen. I don't think it will stay there for long. And then the whole farago arrangement begins again. When that happened, I moved it to another location and left the paperweight behind, but it still looked dim.

iPad Pro and old Magic Keyboard.

David Phelan

What do I recommend? The new Magic Keyboard is great and it's my first choice, but I understand it's not cheap. So what about the great new Smart Folio for the iPad Pro ($99) and a decent Bluetooth keyboard that's available for a very low price?

The top edge is frustrating when you combine a tablet with a keyboard.

David Phelan

Rather than opting for the new Pro and old Magic Keyboard combination, we recommend standing your iPad Pro upright and pairing it with a Bluetooth keyboard. Anything else.

