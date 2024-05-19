What do Google's AI updates mean for everyday users?





London: Google has announced a series of new tools that leverage trending technologies, promising to make AI more accessible and beneficial to everyone.

Leveraging various versions of Google's own Gemini AI model, the company announced new features for its search engine, popular apps like Photos and Maps, and new virtual assistant tools at its developer conference on Tuesday.

But do all the updates make sense for everyday Google users?

So what's new?

Perhaps the biggest update is that Google is starting to redesign its search engine around AI.

The company will begin rolling out what it calls “AI Overview” to search results this week.

These are new AI-generated responses to search queries that provide users with an overview of responses to prompts and provide multiple suggestions from different sources and other Google services.

According to Google, summaries are particularly good for long queries with multiple layers, as they can provide a single answer to more complex questions, as well as for planning purposes such as planning meals or travel. Masu.

Elsewhere, the company announced new AI-generated image and video tools, as well as adding Gemini functionality to apps like Gmail and Photos to help users quickly find and organize specific items. and new tools coming to Android smartphones. Identify fraudulent calls in real time.

And with Project Astra, the company's take on the future of AI assistants, the technology can easily process any text, visual, or audio prompt, respond at near-human speeds, and have natural conversations with users. It will look like this.

When will all this be available to consumers?

Deployment schedules vary.

AI in Search Overview will first be rolled out in the US this week, but Google has promised to roll it out to other countries by the end of the year.

Veo and Imagen 3 Google's new image and video creation tools are only available to some creators for now, and will be available to developers next, but general availability has not yet been confirmed .

Elsewhere, new Gemini tools will be phased in over the coming months for Photos, Maps, and Android in general.

Project Astra and its various tools are also likely to be steadily introduced in the coming months and years.

How does this tool compare to what Google's competitors are doing?

Google's announcement comes just one day after ChatGPT developer OpenAI announced its own update to the popular chatbot.

Similar to Google, OpenAI showed off new multimodal capabilities of its new GPT-4o model. This means that OpenAI can better ingest and understand a variety of text, audio, and visual prompts, and respond in a human-like way.

OpenAI also spoke of its desire to make its generative AI tools more accessible, with its updates rolling out to all ChatGPT users, including those who do not pay to subscribe to a more powerful version of the chatbot. I was sure that.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will hold its own developer conference next week to announce its own plans for AI tools, and Apple is expected to do the same in early June. PA Media/DPA

