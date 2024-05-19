Google is bringing back traditional search without AI – and I couldn’t be happier





Editor's note: TechRadar earns a portion of revenue by using affiliate links to products and services on certain pages on retailer sites and when you click on or make purchases through these links. If you do so, we may receive compensation. Because many of the readers of these pages reach us through Google Search, we have a strong interest in the topics discussed within this article.

Google Search has undergone many changes over the years. Some changes are big, some are small, but each time the iconic Internet search engine moves further and further away from its original form.

If you're interested in how Google Search has evolved over the years, you can view an interactive timeline of Google Search on Google's website. Some of these additions – including typo suggestions such as “Did you…?” and new search modes such as images, news, and videos – are clear wins for Google and add to the search engine's versatility. Improved functionality. Other features, such as sponsored ads that inevitably appear in search results and the recent AI-powered “search generative experiences” (SGEs), are also less popular.

Well, it looks like Google has done the unthinkable. We've released a new “web” setting for our search engine. This only displays a list of text-based links and takes you back to the heyday of his Google searches in 2000. That's right. No images, no shopping results, no AI-generated answers.

A more complete search engine

The “web” mode has been rolled out worldwide and is now accessible to everyone. It's located under the search bar itself, under the “More” option at the top of the results.

Unsurprisingly, it's been met with wild applause on social media. Twitter commenters (cough, X) praised his Google changes, with many saying this is exactly what they want from a search engine.

We've released a new “Web” filter that only displays text-based links, as well as filters that display other types of results such as images and videos. This filter appears at the top of the results page, either alongside other filters or as part of the 'Other' option.It will be rolled out from today… pic.twitter.com/tIUy9LNCy5 May 14, 2024

It's a bit of a shame that Google's decision to roll back time on its most used product received such a positive response, but it's important to note that this was done to counter any potential backlash from the gradual rollout of SGE. There is no doubt that it was. AI-powered search tools use machine learning to “harvest” relevant data from the internet and provide AI-generated responses. While this may be useful for some users, it poses a serious threat to online media and information outlets.

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox, plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis, and more from the TechRadar team.

It's worth noting that the web search view still includes sponsored text links, but I don't think you can include them all. Personally, I am very happy about this change. Not only does he prefer doing his own reading rather than receiving AI-generated information from online searches, but as a digital journalist he has a vested interest in Google keeping searches simple. .

The dangers of AI in search

I fear that Google's SGE experiment is doomed to fail, especially since it has the potential to consume itself. SGE is definitely a powerful tool that can provide users with a nice overview of the information they're looking for, but it requires human-generated content to do so.

An example of what Google answered when SGE was first announced was the question, “What's the best Bluetooth speaker for pool parties?” Sure enough, SGE has created a list of recommended products that includes links to both retailers and sites that review recommended speakers.

Now, like many other technology news sites, we naturally have our own article ranking the best Bluetooth speakers. We have literally hundreds of buying guides, and keeping them up to date with useful information for consumers is a lot of work, but it pays our bills and ultimately… It's a job we enjoy doing because it helps consumers find what they actually want. You need to know the whole reason why TechRadar exists as a site.

Google's SGE promises to make answering questions easier, but will likely sacrifice quality over time. (Image source: Google)

However, if SGE were to take over, all of the affiliate and advertising revenue that we, and all other sites that endorse our products, earned could evaporate.

Once that happens, we pivot. The journalism industry is always on the cutting edge, ready and able to adapt to the challenges of an ever-changing media environment. Yes, we will find new ways to reach our readers directly through newsletters, social media, subscriptions, or other methods that will emerge in the coming years.

But if having all those buying guides, recipes, and top 10 lists appear within Google Search is meaningless for the sites that create them, many people want Google's bots to crawl them. , or at least choose to stop using them for LLM training. . And if that happens, Google's AI will become less and less relevant and useful in SGE proposals as fuel sources dry up.

I know this sounds like a whine. “Oh, Google is going to destroy our profitability!” But that doesn't mean there aren't problems. Google may have developed a new version of online search that automatically destroys itself if it succeeds.

In other words, we're happy to see the heroic return of “web search” in this age of AI uncertainty. After all, I’m not going to start using Bing…

You'll probably like it too…



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/computing/search-engines/google-is-bringing-back-classic-search-with-no-ai-and-i-couldnt-be-happier-about-that The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos