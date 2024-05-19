Weekly Technology Summary: OpenAI releases GPT-4o model, Google makes major AI announcements at I/O 2024, and more





Weekly Tech Roundup: From Google announcing a slew of AI upgrades at its I/O 2024 event to OpenAI releasing its latest GPT-4o AI model to Apple rolling out its iOS 17.5 update, this week's Tech Roundup: There is much to clarify. So without further ado, let's take a look at the top news making waves in the tech world this week.

1) OpenAI releases GPT-4o:

OpenAI released its latest GPT-4o language model at Monday's Spring Update event. The company, led by Sam Altman, said GPT-4o is a step toward human-centered communications. The new model has multimodal capabilities, allowing real-time conversations to occur via audio, vision, and text.

2) Google makes major AI announcements at I/O 2024

Google made a number of AI-related announcements this week at its I/O 2024 developer conference, including introducing a new AI model called Gemini 1.5 Flash, upgrading to the Gemma AI model, and adding more AI features to Google. Ta. Products like Android and Google Search.

Notably, Google also revealed a roadmap for adopting OpenAI's GPT-4o model in Project Astra, which the company used to introduce the “future of AI assistants.” Google said these new AI features will be rolled out to Gemini and other products later this year.

Meanwhile, the company also announced a rival to OpenAI's Sora text video generation tool Veo. The new model can produce his 1080p resolution videos with different cinematic and visual styles. Veo also gives users more control by understanding film terms like “time-lapse” and “aerial scenery.”

4) iOS 17.5 update:

A few weeks before WWDC 2024, Apple released iOS 17.5, the latest version of the iPhone operating system. The new update includes many notable upgrades, including cross-platform tracking detection, the ability to use Apple News in offline mode, the ability to download third-party apps from EU developer websites, and the introduction of wallpapers from Apple's Pride Collection. contained. And the watch face.

Apple also introduced a new “State Repair” feature in iOS 17.5. This allows users to send their iPhone in for repair without disabling Find My or Activation Lock.

5) iPhone 16 Pro models may have larger and brighter displays.

Apple is likely to increase the screen size of its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models this year, a 9to5Mac report said, citing analyst Ross Young. Citing leaked dummy images, the report suggests that these models will feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, which are 0.2 inches larger than the display on his Pro model from the previous year. Masu. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain the same display size as their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also speculated to feature an upgraded OLED screen that delivers 20% more peak brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content, achieving 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Peak brightness for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content remains at 1,600 nits.

Published: May 19, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

