Hydrogel innovation enables faster, more flexible soft robots





Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered a microscopic phenomenon that could significantly improve the functionality of soft devices such as flexible, agile robots and small capsules used for drug delivery.

A new physical mechanism called “gel diffusiophoresis” can accelerate the swelling and contraction of hydrogels.

According to the Virginia Tech team, this discovery opens the possibility of replacing rubber-based materials with hydrogels to create flexible robots. This allows these artificial materials to move with speed and dexterity comparable to the human hand.

Details of the study by a team led by doctoral candidate Chinmay Katke and assistant professors C. Nadir Kaplan and Peter A. Kolevár from Radboud University in the Netherlands were published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Revealing rapid hydrogel swelling

Soft robots are already being used on manufacturing floors, where hand-like devices grab small items from conveyor belts and place them into containers.

Currently, these robots use hydraulic or pneumatic pressure to change the shape of their “hands” to pick up items.

An article by Virginia Tech's Lon Wagner describes how the team considered hydrogels as a potential alternative. Hydrogels are primarily made of water and are found in products such as food jelly and shaving gel.

Organisms use osmosis for a variety of purposes, such as seed dispersal in plants and water absorption in the intestines. Osmosis typically involves water flowing through a semipermeable membrane that restricts large molecules such as polymers.

However, Kolevard and Kaplan's experiments with hydrogel films made of polyacrylic acid showed that these films were permeable to both water and ions, and that they rapidly expanded and contracted due to osmosis when ions were released inside. It has been shown that it is possible to

Katke, Kolevard, and Kaplan developed a new theory to explain this observation. They found that the interaction between the ions and polyacrylic acid caused the hydrogel to swell when the ions were unevenly distributed inside. This is called “diffusionophoretic expansion.” This mechanism allows the hydrogel to swell much faster than before.

Researchers have effectively discovered how hydrogels can expand and contract much faster, enhancing their flexibility and ability to function in a variety of environments.

Improving the agility of soft robots

Rubber is used to create soft and agile robots. However, while the rubber does its job, its shape can be changed by pneumatic or hydraulic pressure. This poses challenges due to the complexity of incorporating networks of tubing to supply fluids and air to these robots.

The researchers highlight that thanks to neural networks and the movement of ions under the skin, we can use our hands to perform a number of rapid tasks.

Current soft robots rely on rubber and hydraulics, lack the versatility of biological tissues such as hydrogels, and can only perform a limited range of movements.

This innovative method allows hydrogels inside larger soft robots to change shape and return to their original shape “significantly faster” than previously possible.

The researchers say only tiny hydrogel robots can respond to chemical signals quickly enough to be useful, while larger robots can take hours to change shape.

However, further research shows that soft robots up to a centimeter in size could be deformed in just a few seconds by applying a new gel diffusiophoresis method.

“Large, agile, soft robots that can react quickly could improve assistive devices in medicine, pick-and-place capabilities in manufacturing, search and rescue operations, cosmetics used in skin care, and contact lenses.” Virginia Tech The university concluded.

