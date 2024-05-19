The success of Sanora's smart scope – Jerusalem Post





A study conducted by Israeli company Sanola in collaboration with Clalit Health Services and Edwards Lifesciences found that the company's Smartscope had a diagnostic sensitivity of 89%, while acoustic stethoscopes had a diagnostic sensitivity of 89%. It was revealed that only 46%. Dr. Doron Adler, his CEO at Sanora: “It's a true revolution in diagnostics, even for experienced family physicians.”

The study, which lasted about a year and a half, surveyed 984 random patients over the age of 65 at Clalit Health Services' various clinics in the Haifa and Western Galilee regions, all without exception. There was no history of heart disease. Among the patients surveyed, SmartScope identified 43 patients with heart problems. These were sent for an echocardiogram, which revealed that indeed 41 of them had some sort of heart problem. Sanolla's smart stethoscope (Credit: Sanolla)

The smart stethoscope developed by Sanora includes listening, recording, and processing of body sounds that are outside the human hearing range, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to detect valvular stenosis and other heart problems, as well as Identify cases of lung disease.

Dr. Mordechai Alpern, director of family medicine for the Haifa-Western Galilee region at Clalit Health Services, who participated as a senior researcher in the study, said he was confident that SmartScope would be able to hear everything. Something related to diagnosis. “If I don't feel comfortable using a regular stethoscope, I use a smart stethoscope.'' Dr. Alpern, who is also an emergency room specialist at Galilee Medical Center Hospital, says, “Accurate and early diagnosis is essential. “If hearing loss is not diagnosed in time, it can lead to serious and even dangerous situations.'' Even deadly. ”

“We have shown that the SmartScope not only provides better hearing than a regular stethoscope, but also has higher diagnostic accuracy. In a world of stubborn doctors, this device is nothing short of a lifesaver when it comes to detailed follow-up of patients,” Dr. Alpern added.

Dr. Doron Adler, Founder and CEO of Sanora: “The incidence of heart disease increases rapidly after the age of 65, so starting treatment before comorbidities appear and Early diagnosis is critical to allow for surgical intervention if disease is present.'' It has proven to be a true revolution in diagnosis, even for experienced family physicians who may find it difficult to identify heart disease with a standard stethoscope. human hearing. ”

