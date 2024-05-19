Google's 3D video call is the closest thing to a hologram I've ever seen





“Oh my god, stop it,” were the first words out of my mouth when I saw Project Starline in action.

I'm sitting in a small booth at Google I/O in Mountain View, California, with a large TV-like display in front of me. Suddenly, the screen came to life and I was greeted with the most 3D rendering of a person I had ever seen. It looks like I'm now meeting in person with Andrew Nartker, general manager of Project Starline, an immersive video conferencing tool I'm trying out. He's streaming from a different booth, but it feels like he's sitting right across from me.

When he extends his arm, it actually looks like it's extending in my direction. At one point he held out an apple. I felt like I could grab it. Most notable is that it feels like I'm making direct eye contact with him, which is both shocking and disturbing at the same time.

The prototype I was able to demo shows the futuristic vision behind Project Starline, which Google describes as a “magic window.” Seven cameras are placed around the display in front of my and his Nartker, each streaming video between us. The footage is input into an AI model that reconstructs the 2D video into his 3D video. A depth-sensitive flat display called a light field display receives the 3D video stream and depicts each of us at precise scale, with “shadows and lights all generated to feel perceptually correct.” Masu. It’s you,” Naatkar says. The display can measure where the user is looking and orient the image in a way that looks realistic from that vantage point.

The idea behind Project Starline, announced in 2021, is to make virtual meetings with friends, family, colleagues, and doctors more personal, impactful, and memorable. My colleagues Scott Stein and David Lumb have also been able to experiment with this feature over the years, and I'm excited to join them.

The latest update on the project came last week, when Google announced that it is working with HP to begin commercializing Project Starline, with the goal of making the technology available in the workplace next year. Exactly how and what equipment will be used is not yet clear, but Google said in a blog post that “you will be able to use this feature directly from the video conferencing service you currently use, such as Google Meet or Zoom. We are working to make it available.”

What was impressive to me about Starline was the high-quality stream with surprisingly no (or almost imperceptible) lag, distinct from the clunkiness of a standard video call where you can easily converse over people. Masu. In fact, this forced me to hit the chime more often while chatting with Nartkar. Because it felt more like a regular face-to-face chat than a virtual call where you have to pause to see if the other person is finished talking. I'm talking.

What's also unique about this experience is that you can register someone's body language just like you would in the real world, compared to the flat, two-dimensional rendering you get in a regular video call. Gestures such as body movements and hand movements can be more fully incorporated, creating a more holistic and realistic interaction. I tend to have a hard time concentrating on his Zoom calls because staring at someone through a screen isn't very dynamic. So you can imagine being more engaged and attentive if this is how you interact with someone virtually.

In fact, one Google study found that compared to traditional video conferencing, “participants made significantly fewer hand gestures (+43%), nods (+26%), and eyebrow movements (+49%).” I used it for a while and found that it became more active. “Participants also reported that they were significantly better able to perceive and communicate nonverbal cues with Project Starline than with traditional video conferencing.”

Google says this makes it easier to have meaningful conversations virtually, like performance reviews and interviews, instead of waiting to meet someone in person. Study participants also removed other distracting browser windows and reported less video fatigue and increased alertness compared to traditional video conferencing. I swear it's hard to look anywhere else when you're drawn into this mesmerizing display (although I'll admit that after many uses it inevitably loses its appeal, and your phone suddenly catches your attention again). (I think it may be tempting to scatter).

I'm curious about what Google will do with this technology, how it will roll it out more broadly, and whether others will be as surprised as I was when they try it for the first time. I'm interested. For now, Nartker and I are exchanging virtual high-fives through a screen, but just to be sure, we'll do it again in real life when we reconvene after the demo. After all, video calls can't replace everything.

Immerse yourself in the Google-inspired atmosphere of the Google Visitor Experience See all photos

