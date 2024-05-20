Google Pixel 8a review





Last week, as I was waiting for my flight to take off from San Francisco to Los Angeles, the woman sitting next to me in the airport lounge asked me what phone I was using. I said it was her new Pixel 8a and then for 5 minutes she asked all kinds of questions about the device. I could tell she seemed awed by the aloe green color of her phone (which piqued her curiosity), but the tech geek in me… I wanted to tell her that being able to make phone calls from a software perspective is even better.

I had a feeling she wasn't very tech savvy, but when I showed her some software tricks she could accomplish on her phone, she seemed impressed. People get a first impression of any mobile phone from its appearance, but when you explain what the device can do, you realize that people appreciate the software aspects, not just the hardware. I did. The Pixel 8a makes a strong case for being a device that's much more than what telcos often tout. The secret sauce is what's inside the software, and that's what makes it so different. Google just needs to emphasize that, and hope this is the start of a new wave of smartphones with software that drives the story above all else. I've been using the Pixel 8a for a few days now, and here's what I thought about the phone.

Google Pixel 8a price in India (reviewed): Rs 52,999

Pixel AI before and after Magic Eraser. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Perhaps the best feature of the Pixel 8a is how Google has built in features that leverage artificial intelligence. We know that AI is the hottest term in technology these days, but the hype often exceeds the real-world use cases the technology can enable. However, we have to admit that the AI ​​features that Google has introduced in his Pixel 8a are very good. There are many of them, but there were a few that stood out the most to me. One of them is Magic Editor. Previous Pixel devices have included AI image editing tools like Photoshop, but Magic Eraser goes a step further.

Magic Eraser uses generative AI to simplify complex photo editing without the need for expert help or specialized tools. For example, he removed one bird from this photo I took over the Pacific Ocean. Not only can you remove unnecessary objects from the frame, but you can also seamlessly touch up and fill in the background. Still, Magic Eraser is great for removing small elements from photos. However, results may vary depending on the complexity of the image. Sometimes, we find that Google's AI doesn't work very well, making it easier to detect AI fakes in photos. That's not to say Magic Eraser is perfect. That being said, AI is useful for touching up photos on your phone when you don't have anyone to help you.

Another impressive AI feature unique to the Pixel 8 series is Audio Magic Eraser, which essentially identifies different sounds in a video and reduces unwanted noise in the background. I tested Audio Magic Eraser on a video I took at the beach and was able to isolate my voice playing in the background. impressive!

It also has AI functionality. AI Wallpaper, Video Boost, Circle to Search, and the Best Takean AI feature that allows you to swap people's faces between multiple group photos are all notable examples. But my favorite is Google's Voice Recorder app, which automatically transcribes spoken words into text. For technology journalists like me who are always on the go attending product launches and briefings, a real-time voice translator is extremely helpful.

The question of whether artificial intelligence will destroy or improve the world is debatable, but generative AI-based tools like the one on the Pixel 8a can help you figure out how to make it work to your advantage. It helps if you know. Easy to use, works most of the time and saves you time.

An instantly addictive aloe green color Google aims to establish itself as a leader in consumer AI with the launch of the mid-range Pixel 8a. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

I can't tell you how many messages I've received about the Pixel 8a since I posted my first impressions. This surprised me, especially considering that many of the messages were from avid iPhone users. A minimalist layout, pill-shaped bar for the camera lens, and easily accessible buttons are all part of Google's signature design. I like the physical design language that Google has adopted for his Pixel smartphones. Very fresh, practical and original. The back of the device is plastic rather than glass, but it has a matte texture that is smooth and does a good job of hiding fingerprints. The Pixel 8a feels like a premium smartphone. In addition to that, IP67 water and dust resistance and wireless charging will give you a comfortable experience. It's well made and feels sturdy considering the price.

Equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, it is a slightly smaller phone with an all-screen design, rounded edges, small bezels, and anodized aluminum side frames, giving it a premium feel. I love it. In fact, it's between the size of a large cell phone and a small cell phone. I actually prefer the size of the Pixel 8a. I think you can tell the difference when you hold it in your hand. The most obvious feature of the Pixel 8a is its color, and Aloe Green is my favorite and probably the most eye-catching color. It has a mint green color and looks absolutely gorgeous.

Flagship grade OLED display

This reminds me of the Pixel 8a's display, which is great. The 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080, 430 ppi) display is bright and crisp, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes for smoother visuals and makes scrolling through web pages super smooth. From streaming shows on Netflix to viewing photos, everything looked vibrant and detailed. The larger screen size is a good thing for me, as I recently switched to one with a larger display size and text to make it easier to check the time and read text without wearing glasses.

Despite its impressive performance, Google's Tensor G3 chipset, which isn't a gaming powerhouse, still lags behind processors from Apple and Qualcomm. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Pixel 8a (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) isn't one of the most powerful smartphones I've ever owned, and Google doesn't claim to have made the fastest smartphone ever. This was very clear from the start and took the pressure off of not being able to play the numbers game. Google's in-house mobile processor, Tensor G3, provides blissfully fast performance in everyday use. I've been using the new Pixel 8a for a few days now and it still doesn't seem to slow down no matter what I throw at it. I'm a heavy user, so I run dozens of apps, keep countless Chrome tabs open at once, create and edit documents in Google Docs, watch lots of YouTube videos, and test my camera frequently. Edit photos. The phone handled everything without any problems.

But again, this is not a highly specced phone, but it does have the basics that are important to the average user, including light gaming. However, I must add that the processing time is slower when using AI image editing tools on the Pixel 8a. This means that editing your photos will take a long time (14-18 seconds). These edits are made in the cloud, not on your device, so it's not a processor issue, but it can increase the wait time before you see the AI ​​results.

After all, the battery performs great. His experience with Pixel smartphones in the past has been mixed in terms of battery life, but we can see Google improving in that regard. The Pixel 8as 4492mAh capacity ensures that you can comfortably use it for more than a day with normal usage. It's not a leap forward from last year's Pixel 7a, but it's an improvement.

The promise of a tidy UI The Pixel 8a mostly succeeds when it comes to software and AI features. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express).

What's really great about the Pixel 8a, and what separates Pixel phones from non-Pixel phones, is how Google has built in the software experience at a core level. We've already talked about how AI is implemented system-wide to improve the experience, but what's just as impressive is that the Pixel 8a comes with no bloatware and the UI is free from clutter. It's about not feeling it. The Pixel 8a launches with Android 14, but I'm running a beta version of Android 15, which is due out later this year. Although both versions of the Android operating system look identical, the latest Android 15 comes with a number of new features aimed at fighting scammers and snoops, especially for security purposes. And finally, Google supports his Pixel 8A with seven years of Android operating system upgrades and security updates. It's great to see Google extending this policy to its midrange smartphones as well.

Impressive camera

The camera on the Pixel 8as is really great. On paper, the Pixel 8a has the same camera as the Pixel 7a. That means a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Although not much has changed in terms of technology, the phone's Tensor G3 processor has increased the camera's processing power.

It's been a while since I've had a Pixel 8a, but what better way to take a photo tour with your phone than to San Clemente, a beach city with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

I can't stop raving about the Pixel 8as camera. Shots are bright and sharp, even in low light and difficult shooting conditions. I think they are best described as natural. I love the subtle drama that Pixel cameras bring to photos.

In daytime scenes, the Pixel 8a captures shots with minimal distortion. It's not as vibrant as Samsung's photos, but I didn't like the photos to be too bright. From distant shots of the ocean to close-ups of birds, the Pixel 8a excels at both distant and intimate shots of outdoor landscapes. I'm also satisfied with the Pixel 8a's ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone is also a great videographer, but the Pixel 8a still can't beat the iPhone 15s' video camera.

Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera Sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample ( Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Google Pixel 8a camera sample (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The Google Pixel 8a feels great and works well. In fact, the premium one offers much better value than the Pixel 8, which is shocking to me, but it's true. To me, the Pixel 8a falls into the same realm of how Apple markets the iPhone. So the story of a premium smartphone experience is the same. That's the real story here. But as I said, the Pixel 8a is better than other smartphones in terms of how Google puts AI at the core of the Android experience. This could be the basis for the next generation of smartphones, and we'll be hearing a lot about AI and Gen AI in the coming months. Get ready for the wave of AI in smartphones.

