Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of voting with voting symbol | Latest News India





Google Doodle on Monday commemorated the continuation of India's pro-democracy camp movement with a symbolic gesture of an ink-marked index finger marking the fifth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Google published a doodle on its homepage (Google)

Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase on May 20, 2024: Check out 10 key constituencies/seats

Google posted the doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image of an upraised index finger marked in ink. It is a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of elections in India.

Clicking on the doodle will take users to search results related to the latest updates on the 18th Indian General Election.

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5:

Voting for the fifth of seven phases of India's 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held on Monday in 49 constituencies across eight states and union territories. The fray at this stage includes Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is seeking re-election for a second term from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Union Minister Piyush Goyal (North Mumbai); They include prominent figures such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli). ).

Overall, as many as 695 candidates are running in these 49 constituencies, and more than 89.5 million people are eligible to vote.

The states and union territories where elections will be held in the fifth phase are Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13) and West Bengal ( 7), Ladakh (1) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Parliamentary polls: 5th stage voting will decide fate of 49 seats today

When voting ends in 49 constituencies on Monday, 428 of Lok Sabha's 543 seats will go to the polls in the election that began on April 19.

Who are the leading candidates?

Union minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, Shiv Senath Shrikant Shinde, Nationalist Congress leader From Omar Abdullah to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya. , the fifth round of the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held on Monday will see these leading candidates clash sharply with their opponents.

2024 Assembly polls in 5th phase: 14 seats to be voted on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, with Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani among the main candidates

What is Google Doodle?

Google Doodles are short-lived, temporary changes to the Google logo that pay homage to a variety of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and influential people who have made outstanding contributions to society. created to represent.

