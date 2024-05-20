Google Gemini and ChatGPT announce major (and frivolous) upgrades





Here are five things that happened in the tech industry this week and how they impact your business. Were you lonely?

1 Google Gemini will be upgraded.

Last week's Google I/O 2024 developer conference featured a number of update announcements, including Gemini 1.5 Flash, which is optimized for tasks such as chat applications, data extraction, and multimodal inference. Geminis 1.5 Pro also includes improvements to code generation, logical reasoning and planning, and multi-turn conversations. Project Astra is the development of a general-purpose/advanced AI agent that can understand complex commands while assisting with daily tasks, and is still in its early stages. Google reported, “We've been working to improve the way our models perceive, reason, and talk.” (Source: Keyword)

Why this is important for your business:

Google is moving closer and closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI). Watch this video from Project Astra to see how its technology can identify objects and places and assign reasons to them. This will soon have a huge impact on robotics and other automation in the workplace.

2 ChatGPT will also be upgraded…and frivolous.

OpenAI announced GPT-4o (o is omni), the latest update to ChatGPT with human-like properties. Wired reported that GPT-4o's demonstration revealed smoother, more natural-sounding conversations with the ability to read emotional cues. The chatbot adopted different emotional tones based on the topic of discussion. Conversations with OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati and other employees also gave a mixed response. According to Wired, at one point he responded to a compliment about his performance by saying, “Oh, stop it, you make me blush.” GPT-4o is available to both paid and free users. (Source: Wired)

Why this is important for your business:

Have you seen the movie Her starring Scarlett Johansson? It has been reported that there are more than a few OpenAI developers who are obsessed with OpenAI, and now we are seeing the results of their obsession. I am witnessing this. Sorry, you're probably not going to have a conversation with Scarlett Johansson, but this latest edition of ChatGPT is clearly where he's heading in AI: human-like interactions with sentient robots. can't believe it? See how ChatGPT 4o helps this man prepare for his interview.

3 Meta is shutting down its enterprise communications business, Workplace.

The Workplace Metas platform for business-centric projects and communications will be phased out in 2025, TechCrunch reported. Meta released a statement about the decision, saying, “We can now focus on building the AI ​​and Metaverse technologies that we believe will fundamentally change the way we work.” From this point on, the site will be read-only until May 31, 2026. (Source: TechCrunch)

Why this is important for your business:

I remember when Workplace was announced and people predicted it would be a big competitor to Google and Microsoft's office applications. Apparently not, and kudos to Meta for being brave enough to focus on other, more profitable product lines. TechCrunch referenced a memo from Meta to Workplace members suggesting alternatives like Zoom Workvivo. This note includes instructions on how to download data stored in your Workplace account before the site is shut down.

4 Dynasuites launches affordable and comprehensive ERP software solution.

Dynasuites, a software company that helps businesses with advanced and affordable software solutions, has announced the release of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Dynasuites says it has developed a product that consolidates critical business functions into a single platform. This can provide business owners with a centralized network to track workflows, customer history, transactions, and employee information, including tasks, performance, and ratings. Pricing plans are structured according to the size and specific needs of your business. (Source: EIN News)

Why this is important for your business:

Although less well-known than many other accounting platform providers, there are still many benefits to working with a smaller provider like Dynasuites. Chances are, a solution customized to your business will receive more attention from the vendor's development team. You're also in a position to grow as your vendor grows, and because it's a new application, your backend database and functionality may be more advanced than your traditional competitors.

5 Epson smart glasses help manufacturers stop downtime.

Electronics manufacturer Epson has developed advanced problem-solving tools for the manufacturing industry. Moverio industrial AR smart glasses (similar to Google's smart glasses) provide “hands-free visual guidance” provided by a tablet or iPhone. (Source: Manufacturing Digital)

Why this is important for your business:

According to Epson, if a problem occurs with the machine, employees will receive verbal and visual instructions from Moverio to resolve the problem without the distraction of a handheld device. This smart glasses is made up of his Si-OLED micro-display that provides clear details to the user. The company plans to debut this technology at his Maintec 2024 in June of this year.

