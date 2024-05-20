Officials confirm status of economic pillar based on science, technology and innovation





Mr. L Quc Hng, Director-General of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Trade. Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

“Industry and Trade Magazine” was published by Mr. L Quc Hng, Director of Science and Technology Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the science, technology and innovation activities of the industry and trade department to support the building of modern national industry and actively contribute to the development of society. We discussed. Developing trade for rapid and sustainable growth.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed its status as a pillar of the economy in the field of industry and trade. Please tell us about your contribution to the development of science, technology and innovation in recent years.

In recent years, science, technology and innovation activities have been expanding into a variety of areas, from providing theoretical and practical foundations in the process of constructing and perfecting development directions, policies and state management tools for each sector and field, to promoting and promoting development. It has been proven in many aspects. By supporting the research and application of scientific and technological achievements to actual production and business, we will strengthen the domestic production capacity, product competitiveness, and competitiveness of Vietnamese companies.

Scientific research plays an important role in the formulation and issuance of policies by providing scientific and practical discussions, leading to breakthroughs across all sectors and areas of industrial production, domestic trade, imports and exports, and international economic integration. It has brought about great development. Many new issues with far-reaching implications for the development of the sector are quickly incorporated into the research content, providing a clear basis for policies and directions issued by the Department and Government. These represent important policy decisions that contribute to sustainable growth goals for the sector.

By the end of the period 2016-2020, many studies focused on the evaluation and analysis of the implementation of sector strategies, plans and development plans, contributing significantly to setting the direction for the period 2021-2030. did. Key projects include industrial restructuring projects, import and export strategies, and domestic market development strategies. In addition, research results during this period significantly contributed to the negotiation and participation of multilateral and bilateral free trade agreements, and supported the opening and entry policies of Vietnamese companies to the world market.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy (STI), which will contribute to the development of the industrial and trade sectors until 2030, has been approved. Which areas will the Department of Industry and Trade prioritize to ensure that the target is achieved by 2030?

The Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy supporting the development of the industry and trade sector until 2030 was signed by the Minister of Industry and Trade and issued on October 30, 2023 with decision number 2795/QD-BCT. This strategy clearly prioritizes research. Development activities, the application of the latest new technologies and digitalization to create breakthroughs in production capacity and production levels in key priority industries, including high-tech industries and processing manufacturing. It places particular emphasis on research, application, and innovation activities, with policies aimed at “catching up'' and “leading'' manufacturing technology. Attention is also paid to his STI activities that provide state management tasks.

STI is an important foundation and breakthrough element in industrial and commercial policy to innovate growth models and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the industrial and trade sector. This will ensure technological independence in industry, especially in key technologies, contributing to the acceleration of the country's industrialization and modernization.

Furthermore, the strategy aims to foster strong relationships between universities, research institutes and businesses in science, technology and innovation activities, with businesses playing a central role and research institutes and universities as strong research actors. The national governing body is responsible for guiding, coordinating and creating a conducive environment. For STI activities. It aims to mobilize and effectively utilize resources from national budgets and businesses, and encourages private sector investment in STI activities in the industry and trade sector.

According to the strategy, by 2030, to strengthen the contribution of STI to the overall growth objectives of the industrial and trade sector, including average annual industrial value added growth of more than 8.5 percent and average annual labor productivity growth What measures will be taken? Is the rate 7.5%?

To make STI a real driver contributing to national and industrial trade sector development goals, significant innovations in national mechanisms and policies will be required in the coming period. Amendments to the Science and Technology Act 2013 are currently under consideration. Recently, the Ministry of Science and Technology, together with the Ministry's scientific organization, has been advising the Ministry's leaders on important points that need immediate correction and supplementation.

Specifically, the Science and Technology Law should shift its focus from management to creating a framework for development, encouraging and mobilizing the participation and contributions of all sectors of society, with the aim of making Japan a developed country based on STI.

A fundamental change in the approach and mindset toward scientific and technological products and activities is also required to solve existing problems related to the allocation of final products, the handling of assets formed from scientific tasks, and the budgeting of scientific activities. .

and to ensure coherence and effectiveness and to avoid duplication and waste of resources, while promoting sectoral, site-specific, local government management roles and the role of national coordinating bodies. There is a need for rapid innovation in the allocation and coordination of administrative responsibilities in the implementation of science and technology law. Role in STI tasks. It is important to continue research to ensure consistency with STI policies and regulations and other relevant legislation and to propose necessary amendments and new legal instruments to address implementation issues of science and technology law. .

The Department for Industry and Trade has outlined five key solution groups to implement this strategy. Mechanisms, policies and STI management systems. Training and human resource development. investment and finance. International cooperation and integration. Information, Communication and Honor Activities. Particular focus is on strengthening participation and effective coordination with relevant ministries for amendments, finalizing the legal framework of STI and related laws to meet new requirements, unlocking potential and fostering proactiveness. It focuses on mechanisms and policies, including giving autonomy to organizations and individuals to lead the task of STI in order to facilitate it. Alongside independent evaluation and social supervision, it will increase creativity and creativity in research, publicize the results of STI tasks, and create a legal framework for trialing and experimenting with new economic models based on STI.

Additionally, comprehensive innovation in the management and organization of STI tasks is needed to ensure transparency, objectivity, and procedural simplification. Effective prioritization mechanisms for organizations and individuals leading STI tasks need to be enforced to achieve superior outcomes.

The STI organization in the industry and trade sector has contributed significantly to the development of the sector. Could you please elaborate on the direction of development of these organizations in the proposed restructuring of research institutes and universities in the field of industry and trade by 2030?

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry currently has 13 research institutions, two of which have been decentralized and are operated as joint-stock companies whose shares are controlled by the state. By sector, there are nine additional research institutes under the company. Most of the institutes under the Ministry are leading institutions that have been established and operated for many years. Of the 11 institutions under the ministry, the remaining 10 have relatively independent specialized fields, excluding the Institute for Industry, Trade and Strategy Policy, which focuses on comprehensive strategy and policy research.

According to the STI Organizational Restructuring Proposal for 2021-2030 under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the long-term goal looking to 2045 is to create a large public sector organization with strong capabilities compared to regional and global organizations. It is to form an STI organization. Address core scientific and technological issues that have a decisive impact on the competitiveness and technological leadership of domestic manufacturing enterprises.

In the medium term, the goal is to gradually form a multidisciplinary STI organization with a high degree of technological integration and collaboration. In the short term, the focus will be on restructuring the Ministry's science, technology and innovation organization, alongside internal restructuring within the sector. This is in line with the mission of strengthening the technology absorption capacity of enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and helping them improve their technology level step by step. We combine research and training, making full use of the institute's research capacity and the educational institution's practical training facilities.

Recently, Vice Prime Minister Trn Lu Quang signed Decision No. 229/QD-TTg approving the plan for the public STI organization network for the period 2021-2030, with a vision up to 2050. The goal is to reduce the number of public STI organizations. Focus on reducing by 20 percent by 2030, addressing redundancy and duplication of functions, and prioritizing the development of applied research organizations, a key sector for realizing new scientific research and technological development directions. I'll guess.

In line with the national direction and requirements regarding the restructuring of public STI organizations under the Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is currently considering plans on the principle that the merger will ensure mutual support and symbiosis between the jointly developed sectors. and is being constructed. By 2030, the goal is to establish a multidisciplinary applied STI organizational system that is aligned with national management requirements, priority sector developments, and global industrial and technological trends. VNS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vietnamnews.vn/opinion/1655885/official-affirms-pillar-position-of-the-economy-based-on-science-technology-and-innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos