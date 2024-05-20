High taxes stifle Kenya's silicon savannah dream





More than a decade and a half ago, when Kenyan authorities pushed forward with a plan to put the country first in technology inventions and coined the term silicon savannah, their ambitious plans had huge economic implications. It offered the promise of a possible new dawn. .

If all goes to plan, the resulting innovation ecosystem was touted as mirroring the Americas' Silicon Valley or India's high-tech capital, Bangalore.

A few years after the Kibaki-era blueprint came into force, Kenya was on the verge of conquering the world's technology sector as it germinated rapid development and increasingly consolidated itself as a leading technological research and training center. It was advertised as being.

But industry analysts and opinion makers have recently sounded the alarm about the country's punitive policies, primarily in the tax system, which they say could erase years of gains.

The recently announced Finance Bill 2024 plans to increase taxes on many products and services, and the technology sector is facing a severe blow.

Among the prominent proposals is the introduction of a 1.5% digital services tax (DST) on local platforms offering online recruitment, rental, food delivery and ride-hailing services, with amendments that would allow foreign companies to It will also impact the platforms of locally owned businesses. .

For non-resident providers, DST is replaced by a Significant Economic Presence (SEP) tax, which is levied at a rate of 30 percent of taxable profits, in accordance with regulations issued by the Secretary of the Treasury.

In the fintech space, the bill proposes to increase sales tax on the cost of mobile money transfers, airtime and data through platforms such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money to 20 percent from the current 15 percent. This comes as high data costs have been cited as a major impediment to the growth of the local digital market.

Other proposed amendments include the removal of tax deductions for individuals enrolled in the government-backed Agira Digital Programme, a data protection exemption that would allow the Kenya Revenue Authority to access sensitive personal data, and goods on wagers. This includes raising taxes 20 times. A percentage will be added from 12.5% ​​on top of the same rate of withholding tax imposed on all winning bets.

Experts involved in the debate called for a more harmonious transition to the tax system, saying drastic changes could be counterproductive.

Too much monitoring and taxation can hinder innovation in the technology sector and discourage start-ups and small businesses. The policy could also penalize Kenyan high-tech companies compared to companies in countries with more favorable regulations, potentially putting them at a competitive disadvantage, said a senior tax services officer at KPMG. Manager Stephen Wawel said.

Wawel said the ideal proposal would aim to strike a balance between generating revenue for the government and fostering growth and innovation within the technology industry.

Governments should instead provide incentives, such as tax credits or temporary tax breaks, to stimulate investment in innovation and technological advances. This could encourage the development of new products, services and solutions that contribute to economic expansion, he said.

Robert Maina, an associate director at Ernst & Young (EY), agrees, saying that heavy taxes inhibit the emergence and growth of small businesses in this sector.

Maina argues that while the introduction of a tax to bring in digital players is inevitable, there should be standards to ensure that smaller players are given room to grow before being subject to the tax.

If this bill passes without changes, its immediate impact will be that while non-resident operators may choose to structure their costs in a way that shifts the burden to end consumers in local markets, , other businesses should close up shop and move into economies with friendlier policies.

