eGeneration becomes AI innovation partner for Bangladesh Artificial Intelligence Olympics





eGeneration has announced a partnership with Bangladesh Intelligence Olympics (BdAIO) to promote artificial intelligence education and innovation among Bangladeshi youth.

eGeneration is the 'AI Innovation Partner' of this Olympics organized by Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN). According to a press release, the partnership aims to inspire and challenge young minds to explore the vast potential of AI.

The International Olympics on Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), to be held in Bulgaria from August 9th to 15th, 2024, will bring together talented high school students from all over the world, including Bangladesh, to delve into the realm of al and inspire the next generation of innovation minds. will ignite the fire. Al's pioneer generation. As an AI Innovation Partner, eGeneration brings extensive expertise in AI, NLP, ML, data center, cyber security, healthtech, fintech, modern workplace, cloud business applications, and ERP solutions.

Shameem Ahsan, Managing Director of eGeneration PLC, said, “In the era of OpenAI-ChatGPT 4.0 and Google-Gemini 1.5 Flash, developing a new generation of Bangladeshis with AI skills is crucial. “We have a strong track record in leading AI projects.” This partnership will help promote the importance of artificial intelligence education and innovation among Bangladeshi youth and is committed to empowering Bangladeshi youth to become future AI leaders.

Munir Hasan, Director General of Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN) said, “We are pleased to have eGeneration on board as a partner for the Bangladesh Artificial Intelligence Olympiad. It reflects our dedication to driving progress.” It's a country. ” Together, we are excited to inspire the next generation of AI leaders and contribute to their journey.

Professor Rafifa Jamal from the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Dhaka University said, “This competition will help foster synergies between AI and robotics. By shaping the future of AI, we will also help the robotics industry “We are moving forward with the advancement of technology.” We deliver automation, efficiency and innovative technology solutions that pave the way for innovation and progress. ”

Dr. BM Mainul Hossain, Professor and Director, Institute of Information Technology, Dhaka University, said, “Initiatives like AI Olympics foster innovation, inspire young people, and develop future AI leaders. Academia and industry. Together, we will develop our talent and propel our nation toward a technologically enhanced future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/sci-tech/egeneration-becomes-ai-innovation-partner-of-bangladesh-artificial-intelligence-olympiad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos