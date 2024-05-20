Google and the Drunk Robot's Dilemma » Enrique Dance





Google has a problem. In a previous presentation at Google I/O, Google announced that it would incorporate the results of its generative algorithm, Gemini, into search results in the form of what the company calls his AI Overview.

Starting May 14, millions of search engine users in the United States began receiving these answers as part of their results pages. More users will soon be doing so around the world.

But while this may seem like a great innovation and the company's response to the increasingly active development of generative AI, it comes with potentially very important problems. Google, which acts simply as a distributor of information, is protected by a well-known (and controversial) provision of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, but Google's use of its own generation algorithm, Gemini, The responses you create are not protected. In this case, the answers are created by tools owned by the company itself, rather than just being part of what the company distributes.

And given that generative algorithms routinely exploit vague, ridiculous, or downright spurious correlations and tend to produce what some mistakenly call hallucinations, this is a fairly complex question. It can cause problems and debt.

For example, what would happen if a generative algorithm caused a radio presenter to accept money from an organization that advocates the use of weapons? Now, logically, the presenter could sue the company for defamation and deny that what he said was completely untrue. If so, logically you would win the case. This also happened to OpenAI, which was the first company to deploy its hugely popular generative algorithm at scale, and we've already seen several cases of this kind. But what if the person launching the tool and linking to its main product is Google, owner of the search engine that millions of people use all the time? results will be found with relative frequency, and many who receive them will likely be in a position to consider them to be facts worth reporting.

While progress is being made in this area, odd or simply wrong answers pose a major challenge for companies developing generative algorithms, primarily due to the probabilistic nature of these models and the inherent complexity of human language. Masu. Systems based on post-moderation may, but not always, be able to reduce the incidence of the most popular or common outcomes, but in other cases they can do more than just make corrections. , you have to rely on human feedback that you don't always want to report directly. The person who produced the results. Enhanced model learning may be a solution, but it is not simple, fast, or universal. Also, a simple disclaimer written in small print below the answer doesn't work either.

Google's dilemma is clear and we've been expecting it for a long time. This is called the innovator's dilemma, and Clayton Christensen describes it wonderfully well in his book. This refers to what typically happens when market leaders attempt to innovate. : The consequences of change can be exaggerated, for better or for worse. If you don't incorporate generative algorithms into your search, you'll see how other competitors start to steal your market share. But if you do that, you'll be putting a robot in charge of the ship that has some kind of drunken tendencies, and this could be accompanied every time the event runs over a person, and it's likely to drive is not a practical vehicle shape. It's a startup, a small company, but it's a huge truck. It goes without saying that these answers can have reputational implications if they are interpreted as affecting certain sensitive issues.

Doing nothing is obviously not a solution either, but it doesn't seem like it's going to be easy for Google. Let's see how he gets out of this situation.

