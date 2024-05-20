We're all being crushed by Apple's engineers.





Unlock Editor Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf has chosen her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Message from the archives of Critical Communication Strategist Rutherford Hall

Stephen from WhatsApp: Great news about MacBook Air upgrades. I think the staff will be really happy. By the way, have you seen Apple's new iPad ad? Musical instruments and books are put into a crusher to create this amazing new tablet. It's very powerful. I love their work.

Stephen from WhatsApp: Really? I haven't seen any backlash. Indeed, I think it looks like Apple is crushing creativity. It's amazing how they misfire so badly. I can't believe no one noticed the problem beforehand.

WhatsApp to Stephen: I doubt that. Normally we would have a chance, but Apple is very squeamish and Tim Cook is famously prickly. I tried cold emailing [email protected] once, but it turned out that the ID sent the message to the manager of his Apple cafeteria. But you gave me an idea.

From [email protected]

Destination: Client list

Hello. I would like to share my latest LinkedIn post regarding important warnings for businesses.

poison apple

I don't know if you saw Apple's recent ad? It was for the latest iPad, and it had the killer feature of being 0.0017 micrometers thinner than the last one and 0.00001 micrograms lighter than the previous one.

The ad featured creative things like a piano, paint, a record player, a camera, and a book being crushed in an industrial press. There are also rubber ball toys that are squeezed until the eyes pop out. How we laughed! When reporters open their mouths, they're greeted by the latest slim iPad. I can see what they were trying to say. We packed all our creativity into this ultra-slim device. What it actually said was, “We will destroy all these things that bring you joy.”

Following the backlash, Apple apologized and admitted it missed the mark. Some may say, “So what?” One bad ad rarely brings down a company. But there's a bigger caveat here for all businesses.

The big problem is that none of the senior executives who saw it before it went public, all the way down to President Tim Cook, noticed any problems. Everyone has drunk the Kool-Aid and is stuck in their corporate bubble. Glued to his shiny iPad, they didn't realize that they had inadvertently revealed something wrong about themselves. In other words, engineers don't care about what we like. They only value new things. Like all his Facebook executives who couldn't understand that meeting Nick Clegg in the Metaverse was no better than going to the pub with your friends. It was an uncomfortable glimpse into the minds of the engineers who shape our lives.

Every company must be able to sense-check itself and not become its own meher. This highlights the importance of having outside voices and people around you with a broader perspective. We need people to discover things that insiders can't see or are afraid to mention.

WhatsApp to Stephen: You won't believe it. I received a message from the head of Apple UK. Tim read my post and was furious and wanted to know more about me. I think it leads to something, but I don't know.

From: [email protected]

To: [email protected]

Tim, thank you for contacting us. I'm a big fan, so this ad really shocked me. I'm sorry you didn't like the post, but it was meant as constructive criticism. It wasn't personal. I'm sure you're really committed to all the great creative endeavors you've been crushing on.

What I'm saying is that even the best companies can fall victim to internal groupthink. I saw that a lot when I worked in Downing Street. But this is an opportunity. This is useful if the wake-up call is small enough not to cause permanent damage. If you think I can help, please contact me.

By the way, please note: As a customer, I want a proper hashtag key on my MacBook Air.

Best, Rutherford

Find us on Strava. KoM Sydenham Hill, PR Al Jubaira/Boda Loop 42 minutes

Sent from my iPhone

WhatsApp to Stephen: Tim and I are talking, but if there is any chance, it's the slimmest chance they've ever made.

From [email protected]

To [email protected]

Tim, of course you know what you're doing. Yes, we are small, but our job is to notice what big companies miss. #whoareyou seems unnecessary as a response to well-intentioned customer feedback. We work with governments and major multinational corporations. Great leaders know the importance of an honest voice amidst the sycophants. That was certainly my experience at Downing Street. However, if you feel that your previous email missed the mark, please contact us again.Best, Rutherford

Please find me…

WhatsApp to Stephen: Bankrupt! Is it too late to buy Dell?

Message restored by Robert Shrimsley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/63abc050-d28d-41cf-8092-1057f8d472fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos