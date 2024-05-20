Asia pays attention to the trillion-dollar story: media and





GURUGRAM, INDIA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asia's media and entertainment industry is captivating audiences around the world. Ken Research's report, “Asia Media & Entertainment Market Outlook to 2027: His Fascinating $3 Trillion Story” explores this dynamic storytelling tapestry. This report predicts a blockbuster journey in which his market value is expected to soar to a staggering $3 trillion by 2027 and grow at a staggering CAGR of 13.2%. I am. This press release reveals the key activities driving this growth and provides valuable insights for content creators, streaming platforms, technology providers and investors seeking a starring role in this thriving Asian spectacle. .

Digital content reigns supreme:

A key driver of Asia's media and entertainment market is the surge in popularity of digital content. Subscription-based streaming services and on-demand platforms are rapidly changing the way viewers consume entertainment.

Statistics-based headings:

$3 trillion market blockbuster by 2027: Asia's media and entertainment captivates audiences: This data-driven headline highlights the projected market size and growth trajectory of the Asian media and entertainment industry. CAGR 13.2% Growth Ignites Entertainment Revolution: Digital Content Advantage and Technological Innovation Driving Market Expansion: Highlighting the Key Role of Digital Content Consumption and Technological Advancements in Driving the Asian Media and Entertainment Market I'll make it. Streaming Services Take Center Stage: Subscription Platforms Drive Increased Revenue and Content Investment: Highlights the exponential growth of subscription-based streaming services and its impact on content production and revenue generation. Local content wins hearts and minds: Promote regional appeal by focusing on culturally relevant programming: Increase demand for locally produced content that resonates with Asian audiences and transcends cultural barriers. Shine a light on the rise. The Rise of Mobile Entertainment: Smartphones and Ubiquitous Internet Access Drive Consumption on the Go: Highlights the growing popularity of mobile entertainment and the role of smartphones in shaping content consumption patterns. Enhance your experience with innovation: Create immersive entertainment worlds with AR/VR integration and AI personalization: Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance your entertainment experience. Highlights the increasing integration of (AI) technology.

Streaming services take center stage:

Subscription-based streaming platforms are revolutionizing the media and entertainment landscape in Asia. Consumers are increasingly choosing these platforms, leading to increased content creation and significant revenue growth for streaming service providers.

Local content resonates:

Asian audiences crave content that reflects their culture and resonates with local experiences. This trend fosters the production of high-quality, culturally appropriate programming, promotes regional appeal, and drives growth in Asia's media and entertainment market.

The rise of mobile entertainment:

The proliferation of smartphones and increasing internet penetration across Asia are accelerating the growth of mobile entertainment. Viewers are consuming content on the go, making mobile platforms a critical touchpoint for content creators and distributors.

Technological innovation improves your experience:

Advances in technology are playing a transformative role in Asia's media and entertainment industry. The integration of AR/VR technology creates an immersive entertainment experience, while AI personalizes content recommendations to enhance user engagement.

An amazing future awaits:

The Asian media and entertainment market is poised for continued growth in the coming years due to several key trends.

Focus on regional content hubs: The emergence of regional content hubs within Asia will foster collaboration and content creation tailored to specific cultural preferences. Growing traction for esports: The growing popularity of esports is creating lucrative opportunities for content creators, broadcasters, and gaming platforms. Focus on developing intellectual property (IP): Investing in the development and protection of strong intellectual property is essential to long-term success in the marketplace.

Why this report is important:

This report will enable various stakeholders to navigate the Asian media and entertainment market.

Content Creators: Gain insight into evolving audience preferences, focus on developing high-quality, culturally relevant content, and leverage technology to create immersive experiences. Streaming platforms: Understand the competitive landscape, develop innovative content acquisition strategies, and personalize the user experience to attract and retain subscribers. Technology Providers: Identify opportunities to develop solutions that enhance the creation, distribution, and consumption of content across a variety of platforms. Investors: We identify promising investment opportunities in the media and entertainment sector, focusing on companies that leverage digital content, technological innovation, and strong regional content creation strategies.

Lights, camera, action! A thriving entertainment ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can work together to build a vibrant entertainment ecosystem across Asia.

Content creators: Work with local partners to develop globally appealing content while maintaining cultural authenticity. Streaming platforms: Partner with carriers to offer bundled subscription plans to ensure broader access for viewers. Technology providers: We work closely with content creators and platform providers to develop cutting-edge solutions that optimize content delivery, enhance security, and address piracy concerns. Government agencies: Implement policies that encourage the development of robust digital infrastructure that supports seamless content streaming and content creation.

The curtain rises on endless possibilities:

Asia's media and entertainment market offers a compelling story for all stakeholders. By working together and leveraging the valuable insights from this report, we can contribute to a thriving entertainment industry that captures the imagination, transcends borders, and fosters a shared love of storytelling across the vast and diverse continent of Asia. can.

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, providing in-depth analysis and insights across a variety of industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to high-quality research, Ken Research helps companies make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

Asian media and entertainment market

Related reports by Ken Research:

France online advertising market 2027F outlook driven by mobile advertising surge, favorable government regulations and innovative advertising platforms

The French online advertising market experienced significant growth until 2018, but faced a downturn from 2020 to 2021. With a ~% decline, France was one of the countries in Europe with the steepest decline in advertising investment. As for future predictions, a steady recovery and subsequent rise is expected by his 2027F. The French online advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% in 2022 and ~% by 2027.

Australian online advertising market outlook to 2027 by medium (mobile and desktop), ad type (search, social media, display, video, audio, etc.) and ad buyer (agency and direct)

Ken Research estimates that the Australian online advertising market, which grew from approximately AUD ~$0 billion in 2017 to approximately AUD ~$1 billion in 2022P, will grow further by 2027F due to rising internet and smartphone penetration. It is predicted to grow into an AUD ~$1 billion opportunity. Similarly, social media is rapidly gaining popularity among all age groups in this country.

German online advertising market outlook to 2027 by media (desktop and mobile), by type (search, social media, display, video, audio, etc.) and by sector (retail, automotive, financial services, telecommunications, others)

The online advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% over the forecast period (2023-2027). Over the years, technological developments related to the Internet, combined with increased commercial usage and the rapid growth of Internet users around the world, have not only shaped the evolution of online and digital advertising, but also created new advertising business models. Market level and players.

