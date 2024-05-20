Innovation contest highlights technological progress in China and ASEAN





May 20, 2024

JAKARTA – China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are making inroads in promoting regional exchanges and cooperation on science, technology and innovation, which is considered an important driver of the world's economic and social development.

The progress made so far was showcased at the finals of the 2nd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (CAIEC) held on May 15 in Indonesia's capital Jakarta. The highlight event, held at the JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, saw 19 finalists from China and ASEAN countries compete in the Corporate Group and Team Group categories.

The finalists developed and applied scientific and technological innovations in a variety of fields, including agriculture, manufacturing, fisheries, transportation, education, health care, health care, security, and environmental conservation.

Mr. Kanchana Wanichkorn, Director of ASEAN Sector Development Bureau, and Li Guozhong, Director of China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center (CATTC), gave opening remarks for the finals.

Mr. Wanichkorn praised China's support for promoting connectivity and mutual understanding between China and ASEAN countries in various fields, including science and technology development.

What I would like to emphasize is that China has become ASEAN's largest trading partner since 2020. China plays a very competitive role in our economic situation, especially in science, technology and innovation, he said.

Li, who is also director of the Guangxi Science and Technology Bureau, said technological innovation has become an important driving force for global economic and social development.

He referred to President Xi Jinping's proposal that China and ASEAN launch science and technology innovation in January 2021. President Xi gave a speech at the ASEAN-China Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations.

The contest is not only a competition festival of science, technology and innovation, but also a platform for all countries to communicate and learn, Lee said.

Ning Wu, a professor of artificial intelligence (AI) science and technology at Beibu Bay University in Qinzhou, Guangxi, said he was happy to see young people from different countries coming together for events like this. .

This contest is like a way for us to share our future. The professor, who was also a contest judge, said this was not about the contest itself, but about our common future.

He hopes the competition will focus not only on how the technology developed can make money, but also on how it can support the development of humanity and society. Stated.

Ning added that all the finalists in the competition were very good.

China's APLUX, which provides a unified technology pathway, won the top award in the Enterprise Group category. The revolutionary AidLux operating system integrates Android, Linux, and real-time operating systems without virtualization and allows for parallel operation.

Yufan Hou, head of robot technology at APLUXs, said that joining CAIEC will give the company the opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with potential partners in overseas markets, especially in the ASEAN market.

We are very grateful for the high evaluation and evaluation we received in the competition. He said this is not only a testament to the company's technological capabilities, but also opens the door to opportunities to further expand the company's presence in the ASEAN market.

Tra T. Truong of Capaloca, a pioneering platform in Vietnam that provides practical financial education to children, said China and ASEAN are the main targets for the next five years.

In his presentation to the judges, Truong talked about using technology to make teaching fun and having conversations with families about children's financial literacy.

After Capaloca won third place in the team group category, Truong said the competition allowed us to connect with other innovative entrepreneurs and enriched our perspective and approach.

Neak Sokkim, CEO of Cambodian startup CHALATEX, which provides agricultural technology solutions to address agricultural challenges, said he sees a large potential market across the ASEAN region.

Although the company has established a strong presence in Cambodia, the company's strategy is to expand to other ASEAN countries, she said.

Sokkim said the company has secured some seed funding from the Cambodian government, as well as support from various incubator and accelerator programs.

Questions from the CAIEC judges also included fundraising and marketing goals.

The event was co-sponsored by the International Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China. ASEAN Science, Technology and Innovation Committee. Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Science and Technology Bureau. China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center (CATTC).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/innovation-contest-highlights-china-asean-tech-advances/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos