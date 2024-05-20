Vizrt adds smart video cropping to Libero | News





Vizrt has added smart video cropping to its Libero highlight software.

This tool allows users to crop videos to different aspect ratios from one interface. Create one project and publish multiple versions to multiple platforms during or after a live game.

Operators must select a preferred aspect ratio, add analysis, and export the clip as a common aspect ratio for vertical or other publishing platforms. It is also preconfigured to track players, so when a user clicks on a player, Libero will track the player and trim the video accordingly.

Liberos' latest update 8.3 also includes non-line sports calibration for sports such as cricket and ice hockey. In addition to native data center integration into Sportec, these sports have few lines over the competition area to guide the placement of graphics.

Edouard Griveaud, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt said: Young people consume sports on social media through quick clips such as replays, analysis, and highlights. Viz Libero helps you create the perfect content to capture the attention of new audiences like Gen Z with descriptive and engaging graphics.

To help our customers and users reach and engage with these new audiences in a better and faster way, we've developed a unique social media video cropping tool.

Additionally, different social media platforms prefer different formats. This feature allows operators to create clips in a specific format and send them to social media teams for review and posting. By adjusting and optimizing your videos for specific platforms faster, you can increase fan engagement and content reach, and move content from the stadium to social faster.

