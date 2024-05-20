Founder-friendly blueprint to accelerate UK software spinouts





TenU, a partnership of the world's leading technology transfer offices in the UK, US and Europe, has teamed up with a group of investors and professional services firms to launch an expert guide to fast and efficient university spinout investment terms (USIT). raised. Formation of software spin-outs from cutting-edge university research.

An independent review of the spinout sector commissioned by the UK government last autumn found that university spinout investment in the UK has increased fivefold from 1.06 billion in 2014 to 5.3 billion in 2021. Successful technology companies include Oxford Nanopore, a spin-out company that successfully went public. market, and his Onfido, a startup that recently achieved an acquisition.

University spinouts transform world-class research into companies that solve complex technology challenges for the benefit of society and the economy.

Professor Eileen Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: “Nurturing innovation from Oxford research is a driver of growth, partnership and social impact.” With the launch of the USIT Guide for Software, we are proud to have not only accelerated the software spin-out process, but also strengthened our partnership with the fast-growing investment community and contributed to the advancement of the UK's technology transfer sector. I think so.

“USIT for Software highlights the University of Oxford's commitment to providing researchers and students with the tools and guidelines they need to compete globally and contribute to regional and national innovation ecosystems.”

The USIT Software Guide recommends fast, low-friction trading built for rapid scaling.

It sets out clear guidelines and conditions to optimize the software spinout process, allowing universities to acquire a 5-10% stake in software spinouts without anti-dilution clauses before raising investment. It also includes recommendations.

This guide highlights the benefits of software spins compared to life sciences and deep technology spinouts, including shorter development times, relatively lower initial capital, and the need for rapid growth in a competitive and rapidly evolving market. It reflects the unique characteristics of Out.

Mairi Gibbs, Interim CEO of Oxford University Innovation (OUI), said: “At Oxford University Innovation, we are committed to accelerating innovation and streamlining processes that facilitate rapid and effective company formation. ” he said. The launch of USIT for Software is another milestone in our efforts to speed up the software spinout process and provide clear and transparent recommendations to founders, investors, and universities. It becomes. ”

Adam Workman, Head of Investment and New Ventures at Oxford University Innovation and contributor to USIT for Software, added: . ”

The USIT for Software Guide was launched at Mansion House during the TenU Innovation Summit, attended by Andrew Griffiths, Secretary of State for Science and Technology, and Sir Peter Mandelson.

Find out more about Oxford University Innovation's spin-out companies here.

Read USIT's software guide.

Read USIT's Life Sciences Guide. (Released in April 2023)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2024-05-20-founder-friendly-blueprint-boosting-uk-software-spinouts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos