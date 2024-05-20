Labor teases AI strategic plan ahead of 2024 general election





Labor is set to launch an AI strategy in the coming weeks, as part of the latest in a series of moves related to the technology industry.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders at a business dinner at London's Science Museum last week, Peter Kyle, Labour's shadow science, innovation and technology secretary, was ambitious about the UK's AI opportunities. he said.

“We are developing a plan for government that leverages your innovation, your economic acumen and your ambition,” he said.

“If it is the private sector that is creating wealth and jobs in our country, we want to make sure we have an economy that can take full advantage of that and not have to go overseas to get that money. We need to upgrade…and we need the necessary skills.”

Attendee Stephen George Hilley, founder of the city's public relations firm Centropy, said it was important that all parties submit clear action plans for AI implementation.

He said: “It is vital that we develop a national AI strategy if the UK is to remain a global hub for innovation.”

Meanwhile, Derek McKenzie, CEO of Investigo, part of the IN Group, said Labor's comments on AI innovation were encouraging. But Mr McKenzie warned that greater synergy between industry and government was needed to unlock the country's full potential.

Receive the latest news, industry updates, featured resources, and more. Sign up now to receive our free report on newly updated AI Cybercrime and Security 2024.

He said: “Going forward, we need greater collaboration between policymakers, businesses and academic institutions to ensure the UK develops the next generation of AI talent and spreads skills across the existing workforce.” Stated.

Kyle's comments follow a number of Labor's tech-related moves in the run-up to the general election, scheduled for late 2024.

He said earlier this year that a future Labor government would consider the process of reforming the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The party has also signaled plans to create a Department for Regulatory Reform to help businesses align with the future Labor government's industrial strategy.

In February, Chi Onwura, the shadow minister for science and innovation, told attendees at the State of Open Con Summit that a future Labor government would focus on supporting the open source community. .

Onwula said the party aims to work closely with the open source community to support growth and innovation in the broader technology sector. She particularly highlighted her open source AI innovations as a key area of ​​interest, noting that ecosystems can play a key role in “democratizing” the use of technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itpro.com/business/policy-and-legislation/labour-teases-ai-strategy-plans-ahead-of-2024-general-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos