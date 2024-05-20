New independent laboratory to lead UK semiconductor innovation and support semiconductor strategy





New independent body tasked with building a billion strategy to grow the semiconductor sector independent of government, the institute will promote industry voice The new body will promote the sector to investors, Investing in UK research expertise as a single point of contact to attract foreigners

The newly independent British Semiconductor Association brings together government, universities and the private sector for the first time to support key elements of the Government's semiconductor strategy to grow the sector, which is supported by 1 billion people.

Our goal is to ensure that, in the future, chip researchers have the tools and infrastructure they need to advance research in these focus areas and, subject to finalization, transform their innovations into market-ready products. The establishment of the institute as an independent organization with the mission of ensuring that check.

As further international semiconductor agreements are concluded, the Institute will become a co-ordinated entry point for technology companies and international partners who want to work with the UK semiconductor sector to drive innovation, research and commercialization. It will also function as

Technology Minister Saqib Bhatti said:

Semiconductors underpin all the technology that powers our economy. Our strategy was to grow the UK chip sector and make it more resilient by focusing on what it does best.

Building on the initial success of this strategy, the British Semiconductor Association will consolidate its semiconductor sector and focus its talented researchers on securing a position at the cutting edge of semiconductor science. This is a very important milestone in our journey to become a scientific and technological superpower by 2030.

Building on the core focus of the Semiconductor Advisory Board, the Institute also aims to bring the industry together to develop the specialized skills needed to support the growth of the sector. This builds on his 4.8 million support for 11 skills programs across the UK announced earlier this year.

Announced a year after the launch of the National Semiconductor Strategy, the institute will set out key areas of focus in line with areas identified in the strategy which identified the UK's strengths in composite chips, design and research and development. become.

Since the launch of the Semiconductor Strategy, the Government has launched Chipstart, a pilot incubator to provide start-up companies with the technical and business support they need to bring new products to market, and established two Innovation and Knowledge Centers in Bristol and Southampton. Invested $22 million in. Helping bring new British chip technology to global markets.

The UK has also secured access to Horizon Europe's 1.3 billion chip joint venture, allowing the UK Infrastructure Bank to invest 22 billion in financial capacity in semiconductor manufacturers. This enabled Banks to contribute his $60 million to Pragmatics' latest funding round.

Following extensive industry engagement, the establishment of the British Semiconductor Association is a major step towards implementing the UK Semiconductor Infrastructure Vision announced in the National Semiconductor Strategy 2023. This was a key recommendation in a report commissioned by the institute by DSIT. manufacturing and is supported by the Semiconductor Advisory Board.

Jalal Baherli, co-chair of the Semiconductor Advisory Board, said:

I believe the creation of the Semiconductor Association is a very positive step in taking the UK's semiconductor strategy forward. The Institute concept features strongly in his IFM advisory research and is seen as an effective way to create long-term momentum in the industry and help engage international partners and attract investment into the sector. It has been.

Martin McHugh, CEO of CSA Catapult, said:

I am delighted to announce the establishment of the British Semiconductor Association, which brings together government, academia and industry to secure world-leading strength in future semiconductor technology.

The British Semiconductor Association will enable the UK to take a strategic and collaborative approach to developing new technology, improving skills and leveraging the UK's existing strengths.

One of these strengths is compound semiconductors, and we are working closely with the British Semiconductor Association to accelerate the path to net zero through electrification and deliver secure and resilient communications networks for the future. We look forward to further advancing this important technology.

said David Moore, CEO of Pragmatic.

We are delighted to have completed Europe's largest semiconductor venture funding in December 2023, co-led by UK Infrastructure Bank and M&G, with 70% of the round coming from UK investors. This funding will accelerate the continued expansion of our manufacturing capacity in the North East of England, increasing volumes from billions to tens of billions of flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) per year.

As a UK-based semiconductor company servicing a global customer base, we are committed to technology that drives the growth of emerging businesses, drives the expansion of the sector's talent pool and fosters international partnerships. We welcome efforts to provide access to. The institute is a key opportunity to build new infrastructure to support areas where the UK can lead on the world stage, such as advanced materials and disruptive new approaches to large-scale semiconductor manufacturing.

techUK CEO Julian David said:

The establishment of the British Semiconductor Association has been welcomed by techUK and other members of the Chips Coalition, including Global Tech Advocates and TechWorks. We are working with the UK Government to develop the National Semiconductor Strategy and look forward to implementing that strategy.

We are confident that this institute will function as an authoritative and empowered institution. By bringing together governments, universities and the private sector, the Institute will play a vital role in promoting research and development, skills development and fostering international cooperation. This partnership will ensure a robust and innovative future for the UK semiconductor industry.

The Chips Coalition will continue to work with the Government on this initiative and looks forward to the positive impact this institute will have on UK growth.

Charlie Starman of Techworks said:

Semiconductor technology is the single most important component of all transformative technologies such as AI, telecommunications, quantum, and electrification. As economic success increasingly relies on semiconductors, the UK can develop a long-term vision and strategy from research into commercial products and collaborative partnerships with international partners, enabling homegrown innovation to become a global success story. It is important to do so. As the UK deep tech and semiconductor industry body, Techworks is pleased to support the establishment of this institute as an important step in this direction.

Janet Collyer, Senior Independent Director, Aerospace Technology Institute IndependentNED, EnSilica, and Chair of the Board of Quantum Dice and Machine Discovery, said:

We are delighted to be supporting the independent British Semiconductor Association. This will be a welcome center of support in the UK for semiconductor companies at every stage of their growth.

This capability attracts diverse talent to the field, accelerates production revenue by shortening the transition from lab innovation to high-volume manufacturing, or from lab to fab, and supports timely national rollout during scale-up. This is particularly important in the critical area of ​​ensuring continued investment as planned. -Up phase.

