Curve Health drives healthcare innovation with recent rapid expansion





NEW YORK , May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Curve Health, a leading innovator in SNF healthcare technology, proudly announces recent significant advances in its mission to optimize and improve patient care delivery. Curve Health values ​​collaboration and innovation, and continues to advance the standard of care through expanded technology capabilities, strategic provider partnerships, advanced data insights, and seamless device integration. See the latest milestones the company has achieved.

Expanding Technology Capabilities Curve Health significantly improves technology performance and security with full cloud solutions, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and enhanced data security standards. The platform enables seamless interoperability, enabling smooth connections between multiple EHRs and facilitating access to secure and comprehensive patient information. Additionally, it has expanded its capabilities to include a broader range of specialty care services, including behavioral health and telepsychiatry. These features provide access to behavioral health experts through integrated communication technology to provide comprehensive mental health support.

Expanding Regional Provider Partnerships In a strategic move toward a more expansive and diverse network, Curve Health continues to establish key partnerships with leading provider organizations. These collaborations facilitate a dynamic ecosystem of remote care delivery and enrich patient outcomes through collaborative expertise and resources. Notably, these partnerships now cover multiple regions across the country, ensuring widespread access to quality care and strengthening existing local provider relationships. I am. Check out our latest partnership announcement with MindCare Solutions.

Advanced Data Insights and Reporting Curve Health's mission is to provide healthcare providers with actionable insights and customized data. Through robust data curation and analytics capabilities, Curve Health provides comprehensive, customized reports that highlight trends, identify opportunities for improvement, and help optimize care delivery strategies. Early results from Insight reports such as SNF Fall Prevention show significant reductions in falls of up to 66% in just a few months. Furthermore, these insights can facilitate proactive clinical care in SNF settings and help reduce unnecessary hospitalizations. The analysis provided regarding the use of psychotropic medications also demonstrates a measurable reduction in patients taking unnecessary medications.

Innovative Device Integration Curve Health continues to be at the forefront of technology integration, seamlessly integrating multiple medical devices such as wearables and remote physiological monitoring into existing medical workflows. While recent efforts have focused specifically on this type of monitoring device, this paves the way for future integration across additional diverse healthcare technologies. These integrations streamline data collection processes, enhance patient communication and engagement, and provide healthcare providers with real-time data to make informed decisions.

“Curve Health is dedicated to driving meaningful change in healthcare delivery, and our recent accomplishments validate our commitment to innovation and collaboration,” said Matthew Michela, CEO of Curve Health. “By expanding our provider network, integrating cutting-edge technology, leveraging data insights and expanding our telehealth capabilities, we are transforming the landscape of post-acute resident care.”

Join Curve Health to revolutionize SNF care. Explore Curve Health's cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and partnership opportunities with providers that enhance the delivery of patient care. For more information, visit curvehealth.com.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health addresses challenges in the senior care market, such as fragmented services, underfunding, and understaffing, which can lead to suboptimal quality of care and wasted resources. Post-acute care facilities are provided access to clinicians and proven technology to improve quality, compliance, and efficiency while reducing waste and costs. Curve's advanced digital platform creates efficient communication channels that improve patient outcomes through technology and improved workflows, allowing clinicians and operators in post-acute settings to save time and effort by improving care experiences, Allowing you to focus on reducing expenses and increasing provider revenue.

Source curve health

