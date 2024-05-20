Drexel invests $450,000 in green energy, manufacturing and cosmetics startups





Drexel University plans to fund three additional startups as a continuation of its goal of investing in innovative ideas that come from the community.

This is the second time the Drexels Innovation Fund has awarded a $150,000 grant to a university-related startup. This year's group includes green energy company 1DNano, nanomaterials maker MXene Inc and makeup brand Aer Cosmetics, Drexel announced Friday.

We aim to be friends and family investors rather than professional investors, Shintaro Kaido, vice minister and executive director of innovation at Drexel Applied Innovation, told Technical.ly. Ta. “The purpose of this program is to get early-stage companies to get investment and funding from institutional investors” faster than they would have without the funding from our program.

According to Kaido, the fund received more than 30 applications for its second batch. An investment advisory board made up of Drexel alumni in innovation and venture capital questioned the founders in a months-long due diligence process before deciding how to invest the money.

The Innovation Fund selected the winning companies based on their potential social impact and the passion their founders demonstrated for their businesses. 1DNano is working to reduce the cost of green hydrogen, MXene Inc was launched in 2011 to commercialize a proprietary material developed by Drexel, and Aer Cosmetics is developing sustainable makeup.

Drexel launched the Innovation Fund in January 2023 as a way to invest in startups and spinouts in the university ecosystem. Last summer, Drexel selected his agricultural lighting startup, GrowFlux, and his lightweight construction materials company, SusMax, to be in the first group.

Undergraduate students contribute to the selection process

The impact of the Drexels Innovation Fund extends beyond the startups that receive funding.

Undergraduate students can take courses that address the due diligence process by investment advisory committees. Students will ask for information about the founder's story, the company's plans, and what they will do with their $150,000 investment. At the end of the semester, students will submit their findings to the committee to assist in its final decision.

Through this course, students will get an inside look at how early-stage startup companies operate, Kaido said. They are not just business majors. As part of Drexels' efforts to encourage students from a variety of disciplines to think about innovation, this course accepts students from a variety of departments.

Drexels emphasizes experiential education. In short, Kaido said, this gives students hands-on exposure to the cutting edge of early-stage startup companies. [Were] I challenge the students in my class to reflect on whether they should be thinking about these things while they are at Drexel.

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2024 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Ground Truth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Lenfest Journalism Institute. Company: Drexel University Before you leave…

To keep our independent journalism strong, please consider supporting Technical.ly. Unlike most business-focused media, we don't have a paywall. Instead, we rely on your personal and organizational support.

Three ways to support our work: Donate to the Journalism Fund. Our philanthropy allows us to make our information freely accessible to help residents discover workforce programs and entrepreneurship pathways. This includes grants to charities and tax-deductible individual donations from readers like you. Use our preferred partners. Our vetted directory of providers provides high-quality recommendations for the services our readers need, and each referral supports our journalism. Please use our services. If you need entrepreneurs and tech leaders to buy your services, are looking for technologists to hire, or want more professionals to learn about your ecosystem, visit Technical.ly. has the largest and most engaged audience in the Mid-Atlantic. We help businesses meet and serve their communities, tell their stories, and answer their big questions. Chris Wink, Technical.ly Co-Founder and CEO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/startups/drexel-innovation-fund-1dnano-mxene-aer-cosmetics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos