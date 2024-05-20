Japan accelerates research and development of brain-machine interfaces





BEIJING A monkey with a soft electrode filament implanted in its brain controls an isolated robotic arm to grab strawberries using just its thoughts.

This innovative achievement in the application of China's brain-machine interface technology was announced at the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) held in Beijing late last month.

The NeuCyber ​​Array BMI system was independently developed by Chinese scientists and fills a gap in high-performance invasive BMI technology in China, said Director of the China Brain Institute in Beijing, who co-developed the system with NeuCyber. Luo Mingming said.Neurotech (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

With the continuous development of technologies such as neuroscience, computational electronics, and medicine over the years, BMI, as a frontier technology of human-computer interaction, has become a major driving force to lead the latest scientific and technological developments along with industrial changes. Masu.

According to experts at the forum, multidisciplinary approaches and innovative advances in technology are accelerating the growth of the BMI industry, with China becoming not only a major innovation hub but also a target market for BMI technology. It is said that it is happening.

Gu Xiaosong, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said BMI's innovations are currently being used in about 40 countries and regions, and nearly 80% of its achievements have been revealed in the past 10 years.

China is one of the countries with the most BMI scientific research projects, and scientific research results are large and rapidly growing, and BMI-related invention patent applications account for more than half of the world total, Gu said. said.

“In the past 20 years, BMI technology has developed rapidly, and its application fields are gradually expanding,” said Zhao Jizong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Currently mainly used in the medical field, BMI technology offers new solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, paralysis, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, sleep disorders, and autism. may result.

Industry insiders believe that BMI's technological innovation, abundant clinical resources, and huge demand for brain disease treatment are the advantages that will promote the development of China's BMI industry.

Professor Hong Bo of Tsinghua University said that China needs to seize the opportunity by improving its strategic positioning and accelerating innovation in BMI technology to promote industrial development.

The proliferation of BMI technology creates huge market potential.

In the medical sector alone, the potential global market size of the BMI industry is expected to reach $40 billion between 2030 and 2040, according to McKinsey & Company. Additionally, BMI has great potential in markets such as healthcare and entertainment.

Jiang Juncheng, deputy director of the Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau, said, “BMI technology has wide development potential, large market potential in many fields, and is a typical representative of future industries.” Stated.

Beijing, which is emerging as a global center of science and technology innovation and is strong in BMI research and development, has made great progress in recent years in analyzing the cognitive principles of the brain and researching major diseases, and has increased the influence and scale of BMI. is playing a leading role in China.

The Chinese government recently formulated a roadmap to accelerate the development of the BMI industry. By 2026, he at the core plans to achieve a breakthrough in BMI technology and foster a number of leading companies. By 2030, his independently developed BMI technology system will foster hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises related to this sector in the capital, forming an industrial cluster.

According to the plan, Beijing will strengthen the integrated innovation of key technologies, enrich the supply of BMI products, and build the coordinated development of industrial ecology. We will promote the demonstration application of BMI in five fields: medical care, healthcare, occupational safety, education/sports, and smart life.

Xinhua News Agency

