History, games, and how to make temporary search logos





Throughout Google's 25-year history, the Google Doodle has grown into an iconic and beloved way for the search engine to celebrate holidays, historical moments, and notable figures.

A Google Doodle is a themed illustration or artwork that temporarily replaces the Google search logo on the search engine's home page. Over time, Doodles have evolved from simple drawings to elaborate artwork to interactive games that inform and entertain the billions of people who use Google around the world.

In the past, Google Doodles have marked events such as Pi Day, the 30th anniversary of the founding of the World Wide Web, author Virginia Woolf's 136th birthday, and even Google's own birthday (September 27, 1998). I've been doing it.

Google commemorated Pi Day in 2018 with a Google Doodle featuring a pie baked by Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef who invented the Cronut, a croissant-donut hybrid.Google

Google Doodles are also known for drawing attention to lesser-known people and events. David Warren, who invented his black box used on aircraft, has been celebrating his 96th birthday and more. 80th anniversary of the opening of the Moscow Metro and 121st anniversary of publication of Japan's first railway timetable.

Google typically focuses on historical figures and events for Doodles. Google Doodles may also appear during festivals rooted in specific religions, such as Holi, Tu Bhav, and Valentine's Day, but the company avoids including religious symbols in these illustrations. This official policy means that designs for major holidays such as Easter and Kwanzaa will not be displayed.

If you don't like Google Doodles, you might be out of luck. Google Doodles cannot be deleted, hidden, or disabled. You will have to wait until the next day when it reverts to the standard Google logo.

Here's what you need to know about the iconic Google Doodle, where it came from, how it's made, and how it's changed over the years.

What was the first Google Doodle?

The first Google Doodle was created by the founders of Google in 1998. This illustration served as an off-the-shelf message that Larry Page and Sergey Brin were attending the Burning Man festival.

But over the years, the Google Doodle has evolved into more than just a logo, making it interactive and fun.

The first-ever Google Doodle debuted in 1998 to commemorate Burning Man. Google How to make a Google Doodle

As part of Google's computer science education offering, Google provides short tutorials on how users can program their own Google Doodle.

However, for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, Google hosts a Doodle for Google contest for students to create and submit their own Google Doodle artwork and win prizes, scholarships, Google hardware, and memorabilia. You can get a chance to win. The winner will get to have their artwork featured on her Google home page for 24 hours.

To enter the student contest, create a piece of art using your favorite materials (Google also accepts pieces made from “crayons, clay, and found objects”) and write an artist statement. Google Doodles can be sent via email or uploaded as a jpg or png file.

The 2023 Doodle for Google winner was Rebecca Wu, a sixth grader from Washington, DC. Rebecca's Doodle “My Sweetest Memories” was eventually featured on her Google homepage, reflecting her gratitude for the memories she created with her sisters.

K-12 students can enter Google's Doodle for Google contest for a chance to have their creations featured as Google Doodles for 24 hours. Rebecca Wu/Google What is the Google Doodle game?

Google may include interactive games in Google Doodles. Some are simplified classics, like Snake. But some are elaborate and complex.

For example, Google Doodle decided to commemorate the fictional time traveler Doctor Who by celebrating the TV series' 50th anniversary.

The Doctor Who Google Doodle was launched worldwide in 2013 and featured an interactive game that was notoriously difficult to complete.

Google has come a long way and now you can play more than a dozen interactive Google games created from past Doodles. From Pacman to Rubik's Cube, here are the top 10 Google Doodle games.

Pacman Snake Dr. Who Garden Gnome Scoville Quick Draw! Halloween Fisher Pony Express Cricket

To find and play these games, just search on Google.

Quick Tip: Google archives old Doodle games on a dedicated Google Doodle page. You can always browse the Google Doodle archive to find older games and Doodles. There is also a tool that allows you to enter your birthday and see the Doodles that Google published on that date in past years.

