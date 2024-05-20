Rad AI, one of the fastest growing radiology technology companies, secures $50 million from Khosla Ventures





Your doctor will examine your chest x-ray.

Earlier this month, Rad AI announced another win in a $50 million Series B round led by Khosla Ventures. This milestone marks a new chapter for the company, which has developed industry-leading technology and AI solutions for the radiology field.

Specifically, the company has created a unique platform that leverages artificial intelligence to assist with some of the most critical elements of radiology workflows. For example, Rad AIs Omni Impression platform automatically generates report impressions from dictated findings and tailors reports according to specific physician preferences and practices.

The goal of both companies, especially with this new funding, is to make further progress in making this technology even more useful for end users. Doktor Gurson, his CEO and co-founder of Rad AI, explains that the company strives to improve the overall radiology practice and industry. To that end, the company is driving the expansion of its platform into a broader ecosystem by making it easy for other vendors to incorporate their technology into Rad AI Reports' solutions. Gerson notes that historically most radiology software products have been relatively closed and have not been able to easily integrate external tools. However, he believes that integration across the environment is essential to truly unlocking the function and value of radiologists.

Additionally, Gurson is proud that Rad AI is a pioneer in the industry. We were the first company to build our own LLM in this field and use it in the radiology field. We use a unique, domain-specific, proprietary LLM built over the past six years and trained using millions of radiology reports.

But progress is never easy. In a relatively unstable economic climate filled with warnings of recession headwinds, investors are afraid to put fresh capital into new ideas and companies. Additionally, competition in this field is incredibly fierce. Many major technology companies are making inroads into using artificial intelligence to improve clinical workflows, including, for example, Microsoft's collaboration with Nuance, one of the leading scribing platforms used in the field of clinical medicine. doing. Other companies, such as Suki, are moving beyond simple scribes to developing virtual assistant tools that help doctors query medical records and integrate data over a patient's longitudinal course.

But Alex Morgan, a partner at Khosla Ventures and a key figure in the partnership, remains optimistic. When we looked at the RadAI platform and spoke to customers, we found it to be well-positioned to: It not only increases radiologist efficiency and contributes to improved quality of care, but also increases revenue. [it] It's being expanded. Importantly, radiologists actually love using this software because it is customized to each radiologist and their working style.

Indeed, the market is fiercely competitive, with companies struggling to demonstrate and present their unique value propositions, but ultimately how to integrate with each other and have a real impact on clinician workflows. Only time will tell if I will give it. Without a doubt, integration across the ecosystem is paramount to preventing services for physicians from becoming siled and disjointed, and ultimately has a real positive impact on workflows, adding even more to existing systems. This is the secret key to not overloading yourself.

