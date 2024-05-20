Google's 5 new AI tools to improve your productivity (1)





Google is revolutionizing productivity with five cutting-edge AI tools that help internet users streamline tasks, increase efficiency, and easily reach their goals. In this article, Judge Okamba examines the attractive features and capabilities of these innovative tools.

Google recently announced its latest suite of AI tools designed to do just that. With five innovative tools at your fingertips, you can harness the power of AI to simplify your online experience, increase productivity, and unlock new levels of creativity.

Whether you're a student, a professional, or just an internet user, these AI tools are designed to make your life easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. This article explores the features and benefits of each tool and explains how to get the most out of Google's latest AI innovations.

Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash

These tools provide innovative ways to process and analyze vast amounts of data. Whether you are a researcher, student, professional, or just a curious person, these models will help you achieve your goals more efficiently.

Researchers can use Gemini 1.5 Pro to analyze large documents and videos and answer complex questions about their content. Easily unlock new insights and discoveries.

For students, Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash make it easier to study smarter. Analyze long texts and videos and get help with research projects and papers.

Professionals can automate tasks and workflows using Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash. Process and analyze large data sets and gain valuable insights to drive your business forward.

Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash help content creators generate ideas and inspiration. Analyze audience feedback and sentiment to create content that resonates.

Generative AI in search

Google said in a blog post that it is integrating Gemini into search to enhance its ability to understand and respond to complex queries.

This includes features such as AI overview designed for advanced multi-step inference, planning, and multimodal capabilities.

This enhancement enables users to ask complex multi-step questions, refine search results, and interact with video for a rich query experience. It will launch soon, starting in the US and then expanding globally, the company said.

Another feature is this multi-step inference that breaks down complex questions into smaller parts, synthesizes the most relevant information, and stitches it all together to generate a comprehensive AI answer.

Finally, there is a search function by video. It allows users to ask questions about video content by recording a simple video and get AI-powered answers accordingly.

Gemini for Android

Google's Gemini AI technology is seamlessly integrated into Android, revolutionizing features and improving user experience. Some exciting updates include:

Circle to Search: This innovative feature lets users search anything on their screen and extends to Chrome desktops and tablets.

Enhanced TalkBack: Gemini Nano upgrades Android's screen reader with new features to help people with visual impairments navigate and access information. It will initially be available on Pixel devices later this year.

Live Scam Detection: Gemini Nano detects fraudulent calls in real time and provides alerts to users to protect them from fraud. The feature will also debut on Pixel devices later this year.

Gemini as an assistant on Android: This AI assistant provides contextual suggestions, predicts user actions based on the current app screen, and streamlines interactions. This feature is available on devices with Android 10 or higher and 2GB or more of RAM, where the Gemini app is already accessible.

Gemini workspace

From drafting emails in Gmail to organizing project plans in Sheets, these tools help businesses and consumers get more out of Google apps.

Over the last year, more than 1 million people and tens of thousands of businesses have turned to Workspace's generative AI when they need extra help or inspiration. Today, Google announced further updates across Gemini for Workspace, including new Gemini features for Gmail on mobile and additional language support, he said.

Imagine having a personal assistant to help you through the day. That's what Gemini is all about. And now it's getting even better.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is available to Workspace Labs and Gemini for Workspace Alpha users, and will be generally available to Gemini for Workspace customers and Google One AI Premium subscribers next month. This new model has a longer context window and advanced reasoning to yield more insightful responses.

But that's not all. With Gemini Advanced, you'll soon have access to Live, a mobile conversation experience that lets you talk to your Gemini in a natural and intuitive way. You can choose different voices, speak at your own pace, and even interrupt questions.

If you use Gmail, you'll love the new features coming soon. Gemini will start suggesting detailed email response drafts that you can edit or send with just a click.

You'll also see an overview of your email threads, so you can quickly see what's important. If you need help, just click the Gemini icon to request a summary of your email, a list of next steps, or suggested replies.

ask for photos

Google Photos has a new feature called Ask Photos. This feature uses Gemini to answer questions about your photos and videos, such as searching for a specific image or remembering a past event. This feature is available starting in the US and will be rolled out to other countries soon.

