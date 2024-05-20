Bench and Shopify Alumni Announces CA$11M to Build Stripe for Accounting with Teal





Vancouver-based Teal provides bookkeeping infrastructure to vertical SaaS companies.

Vancouver-based Teal, led by two accounting software veterans, has raised approximately CA$11 million (US$8 million) in seed funding to provide bookkeeping infrastructure for vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. ) has been announced.

Teal was founded last year by CEO Ian Crosby and design lead Adam Saint. The pair previously co-founded another Canadian technology company in the Vancouver bench accounting space and worked for some time with Ottawa-based e-commerce giant Shopify.

I feel like I quit my bench job half-heartedly.

Ian Crosby, Teal

we know how [small to medium-sized business (SMB)] The accounting needs to be worked out, and all the little details that you don't really learn until you've done $10,000. [SMBs]Crosby hinted at work on the bench in an interview with BetaKit.

Crosby and Saint, along with Teal, are looking to finish what they started. Crosby said he feels like he left his job with Bench half-heartedly.

When the two co-founded Bench in 2011, the idea of ​​a vertical SaaS business catering to SMBs in a specific industry didn't yet exist, Crosby said. All you can really do is go directly to small businesses, he added, and that's what Bench has been built around for his 10 years. However, we were not part of their suite.

We weren't actually there, but it seemed like they were capturing the exhaustion of this being a thorn in their side, rather than actually being inside and working it out.

At Teal, we did just that and identified an opportunity to build what Crosby described as an accounting stripe, an infrastructure for vertical SaaS companies to build and deliver accounting functionality within their platform. .

Teals' all-stock, all-primary seed round was led by Torch Capital, with other New York-based firms General Advance and Dash Fund, Silicon Valley's Basis Set Ventures, as well as Service Titan, Plaid, Brex It was backed by an undisclosed number of executives from major technology companies, including , Unit, and Gusto.

Crosby declined to say what Teal's valuation was or when BetaKit's seed round closed, but he did note that this represents all the money Teal has raised to date. In a LinkedIn post from nine months ago, Crosby noted that Teal had successfully raised funding in the first few months of the company's existence, indicating that this funding was secured in 2023. I pointed out that there seemed to be.

Torch partner Katie Reiner said in a statement that she is excited to support Thiel's mission to revolutionize accounting for small and medium-sized businesses. He has over 30 million SMBs in the US and at Torch, he invests in tools and platforms to help them grow their businesses. Streamlined, intuitive accounting tools and teal-embedded approaches are sorely needed. [Crosby] and team have a track record of building outstanding financial software that addresses these long-standing pain points.

Saint and Crosby co-founded Bench together. After about six years at Bench, Saint left the company in 2016 and spent time working in a variety of roles, including user experience advocacy at Shopify and as a designer for his Quora product. . Crosby led Bench as CEO for 10 years before stepping down in early 2022, six months after the accounting software scaleup closed on $73 million in Series C funding.

Mr. Crosby then joined Shopify, first as product director for Shopify's business banking services and then as head of financial services, before leaving in April 2023 to partner with Saint to launch Teal. Raised. He said he did this after realizing that most vertical SaaS companies do not offer accounting in their product suites.

Crosby said he saw what was missing. There was a moment where I thought, oh my gosh, accounting needs to be done within a vertical SaaS. By helping SMB-focused software companies build accounting products, Thiel also hopes to help those clients increase user engagement with other embedded financial products.

Teal provides ready-to-use tools to help vertical SaaS companies launch their own accounting platform in just four weeks, including a fully functional app code repository and native integration with external data sources.

The goal is for these companies to provide their small and medium-sized end customers with the ability to more easily derive insights into real-time cash flow, profitability by product, and access tax reporting and support from active bookkeepers. It's about helping you do it.

Teal has already amassed a list of clients, including Doripos, which serves coffee shops, Flychain, which serves healthcare providers, and DayZero, which focuses on e-commerce. The startup plans to use the funding to accelerate its go-to-market and product development efforts.

We have a model that works, Crosby said. Now we were scaling it up. [The] The first step to scale is to go to market. I need the help of a salesperson as I am in quick succession every day with companies who would like to talk to us to develop this further.

Feature image courtesy of Teal.

