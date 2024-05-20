Apple's impending AI chatter could change this common investor perception





Written by Emily Barry

Investors think new software won't spur hardware purchases, but analysts say AI capabilities from WWDC "should make clear the need for better phones."

Apple Inc.'s hardware events are usually the most exciting for investors. But this time, Wall Street has high expectations for the company's annual software preview.

The consumer electronics giant is preparing for next month's developer event, which Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes says could be the most important WWDC “since the launch of the iPhone in 2007.” That's what it means.

At WWDC, Apple (AAPL) will be showing off software features that will be available in the upcoming iOS, the operating system for the iPhone. That operating system should be released in the fall, around the time the next iPhone launches. Typically, users can access most new iOS features on their existing iPhones without having to upgrade their devices, but investors are now wondering if Apple has artificial intelligence features that will make consumers want to get the latest devices. I'm interested in seeing if it will be shown.

“There is a public perception that software enhancements do not actually drive hardware upgrade cycles,” Reitzes wrote. “But this time, the software enhancements are so obvious that it's clear we need a better phone.”

Apple is already using AI in a number of ways for users, including its Siri voice assistant and various camera features that raise the bar for amateur photography on iPhone. The company is expected to strengthen both of these areas in future developments.

So when it comes to Siri, “if AI improves its functionality, it will likely require more processing power on the device,” one reason why it's worth consumers upgrading their phones. says Reitzes. Additionally, “if AI enhances images and even generates video based on user data, it will require faster processors and more storage.”

Then there's the issue of “latency,” or the time difference between when a user does something and when that behavior appears. “The rise of AI apps should lead to an explosion of on-device processing to make the experience better, faster, and more secure,” Reitzes wrote in a note to customers on Monday.

Apple heads into WWDC facing some investor doubts about its AI position. But Reitz said he doesn't have to worry about “who's first or who's last, or the little details.”

“The WWDC announcement could further increase iPhone sales. [average selling price] “It will happen soon,” he said, “and it will ensure long-term revenue growth for Apple's high-margin services. That's all that matters to long-term investors.”

Apple stock typically rises before WWDC events and falls afterward, Wrights added. Will that change this time too?

“We're not smart enough to know this, but these AI announcements break some of the well-known patterns in other stocks recently and put them in a positive direction,” he said.

Leitz has a price target of $227 on Apple stock and rates it a buy.

-Emily Barry

