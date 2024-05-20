Update Google Sheets based on changed events in Google Calendar





Hello

I want to create a Google Sheet that displays existing recurring events in Google Calendar. There should be one row for each occurrence, and the columns should be as follows:

Name of the event Original date of the event Current date of the event

I was able to create a Zap that takes all newly created recurring events and creates one row for each occurrence with the necessary information.

What is being blocked is updating the Google Sheets document when the date changes

Example: Let's say you have an event in your Google Calendar called Reception every Monday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The first Zap I create triggers creation in Google Sheets.

Reception — June 3, 2024 2:00PM — June 3, 2024 2:00PM

Reception — June 10, 2024 2:00PM — June 10, 2024 2:00PM

Reception — June 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. — June 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

However, if the second occurrence (June 10th) in Google Calendar changes to June 11th at 2:00 PM, and only this occurrence changes, Zap will not recognize it as a new event and will do nothing. plug.

What I want to do is find a way to

Update the existing row (row 2 in this example), column 3 (displaying the current date of the event) with the new date (i.e. June 11th at 2pm), or if the above is not possible , some mark (possibly a change in format, an updated mention in another column). This immediately lets us know that this event has changed and creates a new line (which will be the 4th line) to indicate receipt — June 10, 2024 2:00PM — June 2024 Mon 11th 2:00PM, or at least create a new line (line 4) to indicate receipt — June 10, 2024 2:00PM — June 11, 2024 2:00PM

Can someone please be my savior and help me? If this is not possible, are there any workarounds you can suggest?

Note: The date/time format doesn't really matter, even if it's something like MM-DD-YYYY HH:MM AM/PM, as in this example.

thank you very much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://community.zapier.com/how-do-i-3/update-google-sheets-based-on-a-changed-event-in-google-calendar-39158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos