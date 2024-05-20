Worldwide Partners Announce Winners of 2024 Grand Indies Awards for Creativity





Worldwide Partners (WPI), one of the world's fastest growing independent agency networks, has announced the winners of its 2024 Grand Indies Awards. Grand Indies recognizes the creativity, innovation and effectiveness of campaigns by Worldwide Partners' independent agency partners around the world.

The awards were judged by a global panel of industry experts within six award categories: B2B, B2C, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Social Good, Innovation, and Travel & Tourism. The list of finalists was announced in April. Winners were selected from each category, and the Best in Show award was selected from among the winners in six categories.

The Grand Indies Award was presented on the final night of Comunidad24, a global summit held in Mexico's Riviera Maya.

The Grand Indies winners in each category are:

Social Good Category and Best of Show

Winning Agency: The Beyond Collective

Location: London, UK

Client: Alzheimers Research UK

Campaign: Change the ending

With a fraction of the budget of other charities, Beyond Collective can quickly get people interested in finding a cure for dementia, turn that interest into action and help make Alzheimer's research a success in the UK. The perception needed to change from passive support to active investment, most powerfully by increasing desire. To donate.

To combat this trend, The Beyond Collective created and launched a new brand platform aimed at empowering the public to fight diseases towards cures, resulting in a 300% increase in donations. did.

B2B category

Award-Winning Agency: Five by Five

Location: London, UK

Client: Screwfix

Campaign: Unstoppable. Sprint.

How can you take advantage of the industry's 60-minute delivery service that's all the rage on UK construction sites?

Screwfix launches FiveByFive with the aim of increasing awareness of Sprint, a national 60-minute delivery service (think Uber Eats, but for craftsmen tools, parts and materials) among the UK craftsman audience. This was the challenge when we approached.

Don't stop. Sprint. This campaign resulted in a 65% increase in Sprint app downloads and a whopping 60% increase in sales through the app.

B2C category

Award-winning agency: Rosbeef!

Location: Paris, France

Client: Kronenburg 1664

Campaign: Fresh / French Way

1664 is France's signature beer. It's iconic, but…with all the hype around craft beer, it's hard to struggle to make it look good to a younger audience. The challenge for France's Rosbeef was to help get the 1,664 bottles back into the hands of sober consumers.

With sales up +12%, it's safe to say mission accomplished.

Healthcare category

Award-winning agency: Coegi

Location: America

Client: Moderna

Campaign: #Spikevax Partner Community

After the World Health Organization announced the end of the pandemic, there was a noticeable drop in COVID-19 booster doses afterward, and the public was eager to move forward despite the continuing threat of COVID-19. I did. This has created challenges in combating coronavirus fatigue and decreasing engagement with related content.

Coegis' objective was to position Moderna's Spikevax as a priority vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in the U.S. market, with a compelling message targeting high-risk groups, Spanish speakers, and the elderly. Coegi aimed to increase awareness, drive brand engagement, drive vaccination intent and make Spikevax a staple in preventive health routines.

The campaign delivered over 500 million impressions and was able to influence over 300,000 vaccinations thanks to a well-crafted influencer strategy.

Technology Innovation Department

Winning Agency: Blink Digital

Location: Mumbai, India

Client: Amazon India

Campaign: Radio billboard

60 million Indians tune into their favorite radio channels on their daily commute, believing that video has not yet killed the radio star.

Amazon wanted to find innovative ways to serve this demographic in a way that best suited them. And they did it in a way the world had never seen before.

Amazon India and Blink Digital embark on a radio-like adventure during Prime Day, launching a 'Prime Day' campaign aimed at harmonizing tradition and technology to create a seamless fusion that resonates with India's diverse cultural tapestry. Broadcast started.

Travel and tourism department

Award-winning agency: LG2

Location: Montreal, Canada

Client: Destination Qubec cit

Campaign: Winter Lotus

Like other tourist destinations, Quebec City has disappeared from international media during the pandemic. While this prolonged absence has affected its international profile and appeal, it has benefited Canada's large cities with established reputations and freed up Destination Quebec City (DQC) to spend on campaigns. That meant they could only make a few thousand dollars (compared to hundreds of thousands of dollars before the pandemic). So how can they reach the whole world with little money?

LG2's idea was simple and bold: create the first-ever tourist brochure disguised as a location promotion to convince show producers that the next season should take place in Quebec City.

A brochure and location proposal outlining six reasons why Quebec City is a perfect fit for The White Lotus was shared on social media and sent to news agencies to garner worldwide attention.

Congratulations to the 2024 Grand Indies winners for their creative, innovative and effective campaigns.

