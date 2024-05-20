Technological innovation helps identify invasive species





As Invasive Species Week 2024 begins, the Environment Agency has announced the introduction of new technology to further improve the identification of invasive species in UK waters.

The UK is home to over 2,000 species of exotic plants and animals from all over the world, with many species found in rivers across the UK. Among these, Prussian carp and topmouth gudgeon are invasive alien species that continue to pose increasing threats to native species through competition for food and interbreeding, and have the potential to transmit new parasites and diseases. there is.

Leading the way in developing cutting-edge tools to prevent and control the spread of these invasive species, a team of experts from the Environment Agency's National Fisheries Research Institute recently monitored DNA shed from fish to determine their prevalence and distribution. We have developed a new tool to identify

By collecting water samples, scientists can extract DNA from the fish, such as mucus, and use special tests to determine which fish species are present in the water. A new tool known as eDNA has enabled the lab to examine river and lake samples to determine the presence of native and non-native species, including the highly invasive topmouth gudgeon.

Implementing this method has proven essential for local Environment Agency teams who are now able to detect and monitor the location of these species. The proven success of management highlights the potential for this technique to be used for other invasive species, such as the recently discovered carp.

Dr Graham Storey, Director of Fisheries at the Environment Agency, said:

Invasive species continue to be one of the major threats facing our rivers and lakes, posing a risk to the survival of fisheries and potential damage to the natural environment.

The work carried out by the National Fisheries Research Institute is critical to ensuring that invasive invasive species can be fully understood and managed. Their work, funded by fishing rod license funds, will protect the sport of fishing and improve the health of our rivers and lakes. ”

Dr Gareth D Davies, technical expert at the Environment Agency's National Fisheries Research Institute, said:

The Environment Agency's National Fisheries Research Institute continues to respond to new reports of invasive species and is developing new techniques to identify suspected invasive fish and better understand their distribution and the risks they pose to our nation's fisheries. We offer development.

We encourage fishery owners, managers, and anglers to report suspected invasive fish captures to manage the threat posed by these species and prevent further spread.

Anglers, fishermen and the general public are reminded of how they can get involved by reporting suspected sightings of these species to the National Fisheries Research Institute. Since last summer, the number of locations known or suspected to be home to the Pysenkop has increased from 30 to 37, including the detection of two other invasive species closely related to this species. did.

Due to increased reports from the public, the EA was able to place movement restrictions in all areas where the species was identified.

Anglers should also be aware that invasive species are often small and difficult to spot, and can easily infect damp equipment and clothing. Therefore, to reduce the spread, anglers are advised to check, wash, and dry their clothing every time they get out of the water.

Cases of suspected alien species introduction must be reported to the Environment Agency.

