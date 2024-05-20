Google aims to retaliate against antitrust division





Today's Monopoly recap is pretty awesome. This week, alcohol monopoly David Trone lost the Democratic primary despite spending $60 million, the Supreme Court overwhelmingly ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is constitutional, and Google actually gave money to the Antitrust Division to avoid the case going to a jury. . no kidding. This is a copy of the check.

One of the goals of Jonathan Kanters, head of the Antitrust Division, is to make antitrust law accessible to the public and remove it from the control of technocrats. He changed the language of litigation, using plain language. He solicited widespread public comment on merger guidelines and other issues, and held forums across the country. He also wanted the major monopoly lawsuit against Google to be heard before a jury instead of a judge.

(Actually, there are two antitrust lawsuits against Google, including one just concluded regarding search and advertising software, which is before a judge and is scheduled to go to trial in September.) cases are held in front of a jury). )

The right to a jury trial is enshrined in the Seventh Amendment, but there are certain requirements for a jury trial, including damages and the possibility of criminal liability. For example, a jury cannot be appointed in a merger trial because there is no compensation for damages. In the case, the Antitrust Division argued that Google took money from advertisers through its monopoly, and that the U.S. government suffered financial damages because it was an advertiser. Therefore, he asked for a jury trial. Canters' view is that antitrust laws should be accountable to the public and that jury trials are a means to achieving that.

Google's response last week was surprising. They simply cut the check for all the proposed harm, tripled it pursuant to the Sherman Act treble damages claim, and argued that the point was moot. But beyond that, the search monopoly argues that the U.S. government has no right to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment, even in damages claims, and that particularly complex cases are not entitled to a jury trial. He argued that the matter should be resolved by a judge, meaning it cannot be resolved by ordinary people. Decide on difficult cases. Google hired a flamboyant medieval scholar from a Scottish university, Professor John Hudson, to explain how its founders were liberals who thought the people were stupid.

Of course, it is not true that juries cannot understand antitrust cases or are somehow inferior to judges. The jury decided Epic Games v. Google fairly quickly, while Search Judge Amit Mehta held off on ruling for six months. I've seen a lot of antitrust cases, and it's clear that judges have too much power, and that public involvement would be a huge improvement.

Nevertheless, Google's cut of the check is a concession to the merits of the antitrust division's case. As Lee Hepner stated, even if it wasn't already clear, Google claims that even if it's triple his actual monetary damages, the trillion-dollar company is illegal. admits that it is insufficient as a deterrent to maintain a monopoly.

There are several things going on here. First, Google has an unlimited budget for antitrust defense and also conducts extensive product testing. It's very likely that they did a mock trial in front of a jury and found out that the outcome was not good. The judge in the case, Leonie Brinkema, is very frustrated with Google, and if they go to a jury trial, they won't get the desired result. But they would bet on the judge over the jury. Second, circuit courts are typically more reluctant to overturn juries than judges, so Google wants Brinkema to write an opinion and then try to overturn it.

In any case, it is rare for a company to openly try to resolve a problem without making a compromise with the government. But then again, Google executives think they're above the law.

