Insights from economic development leaders





Each ambitious technology hub economic development organizer offered advice on how to grow and strengthen the local economy.

Zakiya Ali, executive director of the Delaware Tech Council, said small ecosystems need to be honest about not only their strengths, but also where they fall short. As for becoming a cool tech hub, she said Delaware isn't there yet, but we're working on it.

She recommended focusing on data and making sure to do comparative analysis with similar regions.

Innovation really happens when we come together and take different approaches Nick SmithSailes AI

Tasia Malakasis, who runs The Company Lab (CO.LAB) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, says an important part of deciding what her organization focuses on is how their region compares to others. He said the key is to understand what is different from the region. In Chattanooga, she said, she's leaning toward freight, logistics and energy innovation.

Sometimes the biggest differentiator may be what you're getting away with, said Deontee Gordon, president of Tech Birmingham, an organization with more than 150 members that advocates for north central Alabama's tech economy. What is it for Birmingham? It's a civil right, Gordon said.

In Arlington, Virginia, a $1 million grant program approved by the county last year was a game-changer, said Arlington Economic Development Director Ryan Toohill.

The program, called the Arlington Innovation Fund, includes grants of $25,000 to $50,000 to early-stage startups in the county, with a particular focus on technology companies. Mr. Toohill said this has allowed him to identify and nurture startups that were previously under the radar.

Nick Smith, founder of AI sales prospecting company Sailes, says programs that help startups grow are key to strengthening regional ecosystems. The company recently joined his Comcast LIFT Labs accelerator in Philadelphia, where he saw an opportunity to shake things up by being with other founders.

“Ultimately, coming together and taking different approaches to problems is how innovation really happens,” Smith said.

Before you go…

To keep our independent journalism strong, please consider supporting Technical.ly. Unlike most business-focused media, we don't have a paywall. Instead, we rely on your personal and organizational support.

Three ways to support our work: Donate to the Journalism Fund. Our philanthropy allows us to make our information freely accessible to help residents discover workforce programs and entrepreneurship pathways. This includes grants to charities and tax-deductible individual donations from readers like you. Use our preferred partners. Our vetted directory of providers provides high-quality recommendations for the services our readers need, and each referral supports our journalism. Please use our services. If you need entrepreneurs and tech leaders to buy your services, are looking for technologists to hire, or want more professionals to learn about your ecosystem, visit Technical.ly. has the largest and most engaged audience in the Mid-Atlantic. We help businesses meet and serve their communities, tell their stories, and answer their big questions. Chris Wink, Technical.ly Co-Founder and CEO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/civic-news/building-tech-hubs-innovation-ecosystems-tips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos