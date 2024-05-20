Android 15: All the new features of Google's next OS





Annual updates for Android and iOS are always worth keeping an eye on, and with the second beta release of Android 15 following Google I/O 2024, here's a good roundup of all the features coming to this OS. It's an opportunity. Year.

If you're aware that these beta versions have bugs and issues and would like to participate in the beta test, please visit here to see if your device is eligible. Google Pixel owners can sign up, and a select number of phones from third-party manufacturers are also included in the program, including devices from OnePlus and Nothing (but not yet Samsung).

Keep in mind that features will be added (and very likely removed) over the coming months as we move toward the full release of Android 15. If Google follows the schedule for Android 14, the release will be around October. But for now, here are the new features and improvements in Android 15 so far.

Improved multitasking

Android 15 improves the multitasking experience on tablets and large-screen displays by allowing you to permanently pin the taskbar to the screen for a more desktop-like experience. You can also save combinations of split-screen apps like Gmail and YouTube to recall later. These app pairs can also be pinned to the taskbar.

private space

You can use the same lock as your handset for your private space. Screenshot: Google

You can use a different Google Account in your private space. Screenshot: Google

Android 15 adds a new safe place to your phone, Private Space, where you can lock down your most sensitive apps and the data inside them. If you have a Samsung phone, you already have a similar feature called Secure Folder, but it will now be built into Android for all users.

This works by creating a new section in your app drawer that requires additional authentication (such as a passcode or fingerprint) to access. You can install your favorite apps here, including the camera, Google Photos, and a separate instance of Google Chrome for photos, videos, and web browsing that you don't want anyone to see.

predicted back

This oddly named feature means that when you use the universal back gesture (swipe from the side of the screen), you'll see a quick preview of what you're going back to. So, for example, you might see his website or home screen that you just left. This is so the user knows where to return to before completing the gesture.

partial screen recording

A new feature in Android 15 is the ability to record only a portion of the screen instead of the entire screen. This is useful for creating tutorials, troubleshooting issues, or recording your screen for other reasons. This is available in his Android's own screen recorder tool, and developers can also add it to their own apps.

Redesigned volume slider

Screen recording can now capture only one app. Screenshot: Google

The volume slider panel has been redesigned. Screenshot: Google

It's probably not the most important change, but it's one you'll often see. The panel that appears when you tap the three dots at the bottom of the volume slider now takes up more space on the screen for media, alarms, and calls. You can also access connected Bluetooth devices from the same screen.

satellite messaging

It looks like Android smartphones will finally be able to get satellite messaging just like the iPhone. I say “maybe” because while Android 15 will officially expand platform support for satellite connectivity in terms of software capabilities, this connectivity will also need to be built into the hardware, and perhaps satellite network partners will be involved. Because you need to.

Widget preview

More widget previews are on the way. Screenshot: Google

Of course, widgets aren't new to Android, but typically when you add a new widget to your home screen, you're just given a general example of what the widget will look like. Android 15 allows developers to add rich previews to widgets, so when you add a Contacts widget, for example, you can preview how the widget will look using one of your actual contacts. It will be.

Set custom vibration

This is for people who always keep their phones on mute. Android apps have previously been able to set their own custom vibrations, but with Android 15 they will now be able to set their own vibrations for specific notification channels. So, for example, you can have one buzz for email and two buzzes for text.

One-time password protection

The account you log into may be sent a one-time password (OTP) to prove your identity. In Android 15, these OTP notifications are hidden from your screen, minimizing the risk of your password being stolen by someone looking over your shoulder or recording your screen in some way.

anti-theft protection

New security features hide one-time passwords and deter theft. Screenshot: Google

Google has added a number of features to Android to deter theft. For example, theft detection lock uses AI to detect when your phone is snatched at high speed and automatically turns on the lock screen. This automatic lock also occurs if the phone is away from the network for an extended period of time or if there are too many failed authentication attempts.

You can also lock your device remotely more easily. All of these features will be coming to devices running Android 10 or later at some point this year, but one of them is exclusive to Android 15. This means you can't reset your device without accessing your Google Account credentials (a common tactic used by thieves). That is, only you will be able to do it.

More convenient passkey

Android 15 also includes some useful tweaks to passkey support on your phone that uses a phone unlock method (such as a fingerprint scan) instead of a password to access your Google Account. With the new OS, the account selection screen and confirmation screen are now one, reducing the number of screens to operate. Google is also adding a new restore feature that makes it easier to transfer your credentials to a new phone.

more…

Android updates always include a lot of tweaks and small improvements that don't always get a lot of attention, but are still welcome. Android 15 includes more efficient video processing, improved handling of apps running in the foreground (better battery life), and security that prevents malicious apps from hijacking tasks performed by trusted apps. Protection, includes the ability for Health Connect to ingest more data. Collect data from more apps over time.

And even more…

Additionally, there are features that have not yet been announced but have been discovered by avid code diggers. These updates are disabled and hidden, and have not yet been mentioned by Google, so we can't promise they will be the final release of Android 15. But if you're interested, these updates include a Samsung DeX-like desktop mode and a status page to show you the status of your device. Phone storage, and an additional dimming mode that makes it easier to read your phone screen even in very dark environments.

It's possible that Google decides not to include some of these features in the full release of Android 15, but there may be a few more updates and announcements before that and the final version of the software. was not included yet.

