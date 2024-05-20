Msheireb Properties and Schneider Electric explore new smart city features at Doha’s Msheireb Downtown – Intelligent CIO Middle East





Msheireb Properties, one of Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developers, and Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, explore enhancing the smart city capabilities of Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The partnership leverages Schneider Electric's expertise in digital automation and energy management. As part of the agreement, Schneider Electric will conduct a three-month proof of concept (POC) project to showcase the capabilities of the Smart City Integration Platform. POC has applications in traffic management, preventive and predictive maintenance of facilities for corporate tenants, predictive analytics for MEP facilities, and corrective decision-making to serve individual residents before complaints occur. Consider.

“We are excited to partner with Schneider Electric to further enhance the smart city capabilities of Msheireb Downtown Doha.The urban environment is one of the largest contributors to global energy consumption and carbon emissions. , this trend is expected to further expand in the coming decades,” said Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.

“This collaboration will continue to stay at the cutting edge of technological innovation and use data analytics and artificial intelligence to introduce sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that provide hassle-free, interconnected experiences for visitors and tenants. It is consistent with our vision to continue.”

Louis Jaroush, Schneider Electric's country manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “Schneider Electric is committed to making cities and communities more innovative and energy efficient. This ensures that both living and working spaces are sustainable, connected, and meet the needs of residents.” We look forward to working with Msheireb Properties to realize the potential of smart city technologies to improve wellbeing and create resilient and innovative urban environments of the future. thinking about.

The collaboration between Msheireb Properties and Schneider Electric is the latest in the real estate developer’s commitment to continuously improve and build sustainable infrastructure in Qatar.

The memorandum signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO, Engineer. He will be accompanied by Faisal AlMalki, who is COO of Msheireb Properties, Manish Pant, executive vice president of international operations at Schneider Electrics, and Louie Jarouche, country manager for Qatar and Kuwait at Schneider Electrics.

