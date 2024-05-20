6 Best Portable Chargers for Travelers in 2024





There's nothing worse than navigating through the hustle and bustle of airport security only to finally get to the gate and realize your phone's battery is dead. Finding an outlet can be a hassle, and you often end up standing on one waiting for your turn. Portable chargers offer peace of mind and freedom that airport outlets, hotel lobbies, and coffee shops can't provide. Even when you're not traveling, these gadgets are handy for when you forget to charge your phone at night, or when you use Google Maps (or TikTok) so much that you realize it's dead during the day. It is convenient to leave it there.

The best portable batteries are compact, charge quickly, and have a battery life that lasts for multiple charges (an especially useful feature for group trips). Some of these features are also useful for earphones and iPads, giving them utility beyond cell phones. Read our full reviews of our editors' longtime favorites and recently tested recommended chargers.

Test method:

Each new charger was tested for at least three weeks. During testing, we kept the following important questions in mind: How long does it take to charge a device, how many devices can be charged at once (and which ones are compatible), and how long does the charger itself take to charge? I've also included a review of the charger I've used for an extended period of time, as I took them out to see how they perform during my travels.

FAQ: Can we travel together?

Yes, you can safely carry a portable charger as long as you travel in your carry-on luggage. Sizes vary, but even the largest power banks will fit in a carry-on bag or tote.

What qualities do you look for in a portable charger?

When looking for a portable charger, it's important to keep in mind the mAh, size, and device you plan on charging. Some portable chargers come with multiple cables that connect directly to your device, while others have built-in USB ports for regular or USB-C cords. Consider whether you want something specific for your phone, or a multipurpose power bank that can also charge your computer, smartwatch, and earphones.

What does mAh stand for?

This stands for milliamp hours and is a unit of measurement used to express battery capacity. The higher the number, the more battery power remains. Charger capacities range from 1,000 mAh to 50,000 mAh. For daily use, it's fine to buy something in the 3,000-4,000 mAh range, but if you want to charge multiple devices at once or use it with devices that are 5 volts or higher, increase the mAh capacity. recommend to. .

Miady 20W portable charger

Battery capacity: 10,000 mAh Dimensions: 11″ x 5″ x 2″

I never leave the house without a battery pack. I'm very particular about my phone's battery, and a portable charger is very easy to carry around all day. I had it for 5 years and never used it for anything else. It has two output ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time, and it's small enough to fit in your bag while traveling. It's quite thick so it doesn't feel like it will break. Charging is easy. There is a small cord that plugs into the side and plugs the charger into the wall, but any similar type of cord will work. Charging takes time, but a full charge takes about a day. However, when it's full, it has a large capacity, so you'll have enough to charge your phone at least 3-4 times. Kayla Brock, Associate Social Media Manager

BioLite Charge 40 PD Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh Dimensions: 6″ x 3″ x 0.7″

I've been using this BioLite charger for a year. There's also a smaller version that's more suitable for everyday use (it's less than a pound, but about the same dimensions as my iPhone 13 Pro Max, which means it's a bit larger than I would carry it in a handbag), but it also has a power outlet. For trips where you know you won't be accessing it often, it's a reliable option that you can throw in your backpack or tote. It has two USB slots and a USB-C slot, so I used it to power up other devices like my Kindle, FitBit, and AirPods. You can fully charge your phone 2-3 times before you need to connect it to the battery park. If you want to extend charging time by up to 5 hours, upgrade to Charge 80. Madison Flager, Senior Commerce Editor

Vrurc 10,000mAh Mobile Battery

Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh Dimensions: 5″ x 2″ x 1″

I've been using this portable charger for about 9 months. I was intrigued to find one that didn't require a separate charger. It has a foldable plug that can be plugged directly into the wall when the battery is low. I charged my laptop, cell phone, and even my camera. It has three built-in fast charging cables that are compatible with Android and Apple devices, and three different cable ports on the bottom. A full charge typically takes about 2-3 hours, but if you're using it passively, you'll only need to charge it twice. It's about the size of a large bi-fold wallet. I was able to charge my Apple Watch, cell phone, and camera. I always keep it in my backpack or tote, especially on long flights.Paris Wilson, Commerce Producer

iWalk small portable charger

Battery capacity: 4,500 mAh Dimensions: 3″ x 2″ x 1″

I don't go to work, dinner, travel, or anywhere else without this little portable charger. It's about the same size as your AirPods case or your favorite lipstick, so you can stuff it into almost any crossbody bag, sling bag, or tote. I like its compact size the most, but you can also fully charge your phone on the go. I've been using it to charge my iPhone for years and have given it as gifts to several family members and friends. Meaghan Kenny, Commercial Associate Editor

iniu portable charger

Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh Dimensions: 5 inches x 3 inches x 0.5 inches Charging Power: Fully charges your phone 2 times

I had never actually used a portable charger until I was asked to test it for this article. This wasn't because I didn't need it, my phone battery was always orange, and no amount of lifestyle changes or mnemonic changes helped me fix my forgetfulness. Having this INIU power bank in my bag has, quite simply, made my life a lot easier. Charging is super fast and the charging port is the same as what I need for my boyfriend's Macbook. There are also two USB output ports, so you can charge two devices (or even three if you want to use the charging port as well). one time. This little foot tracks the charging status at any time, and the little toes flash blue from left to right. This is just a bonus.Charlie Hobbs, Editorial Assistant, Destination

Pros: Slim and fast-charging capability to charge up to 3 devices at the same time Cons: A little heavy

Anker 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh Dimensions: 4 inches x 3 inches x 0.5 inches Charging power: 1 full charge

For weeks, this foldable wireless charger kept popping up on TikTok and Instagram, and when I finally got my hands on it, it didn't disappoint. The credit card-sized power bank is probably the most compact I own, and it's magnetic so you don't have to pull out the cord or get it tangled in your bag or lap when you use it. At first I was skeptical about the strength of the magnet and felt very careful touching my phone as I moved around the airport while it was charging, but over time I got used to its durability. I've been taking it on a few recent flights and have been using the kickstand when watching videos and shows on my phone, but the angle of the kickstand is better for viewing the phone vertically than horizontally. Please note that M.F.

Pros: Compact, suitable for in-flight and everyday use, and charges via USB-C cable. Cons: Can only charge one device at a time. Requires MagSafe case.It gets warm when used for a long time

