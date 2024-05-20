Google launches new Android feature to bring users back to installed apps





Google has new plans to promote Android apps outside of the Play Store. This was announced at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference held last week, where the company aims to give developers a showcase to re-engage users with new apps as well as those already installed on their devices. He talked about his plans to get them involved. Present that content in a unique way. The company already has more than 35 development partners testing the new service, including Spotify, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok, and Shopify.

In a developer session at I/O, the company elaborated a bit more, saying the new SDK will help Google expand on its core mission of connecting the right audience with the right content at the right time. Developers who choose to integrate with the currently invite-only Engage SDK (so-called “Engage SDK”) will have a way to draw users back to their apps by showcasing interesting content, promotions and deals, the company said. said.

“This new surface automatically curates the best and most popular content from the apps users already have on their Android smartphones, enabling continuous cross-app journeys across nearly every app category. ” explained Mekka Okereke, GM of Google Play Apps. , during a developer briefing at I/O. “With a simple tap, users can launch a full-screen immersive experience that highlights and arranges the most important content from installed apps.”

When you think of a full-screen, immersive experience, you think of something like a TikTok feed, and while Google hasn't yet explained what exactly this new “surface” is, we understand that's not the case. Masu. We hear this will be exclusive to Android devices, and it's another example of the company leveraging its ability to integrate with mobile OSes to build new experiences that benefit developers and consumers alike.

From this “Engage” surface, developers will be able to provide deep links that open specific pages within the mobile app.

Image credit: Google

During its presentation, Google showed off what appeared to be a series of widgets that, when tapped, guided users to specific tasks within the app. For example, tapping on an image of sneakers may take an Android user to a page in the Shopping app where they can complete the purchase, and it may prompt the user to purchase the items they have saved in their cart. However, the sneakers were featured within a “surface” that also included other products available for purchase from various apps. In other words, rather than having widgets dedicated to a single app, the new surface seems to be able to group content from similar apps to encourage users to re-engage and complete their journeys.

Other companies like Reddit, Uber Eats, and Spotify could also use Surface to let users return to specific experiences related to those apps, like reading and upvoting posts, joining playlists, or placing orders.

Spotify says it's still in the process of building the experience and deciding how to use the SDK. However, we did mention that we plan to use the Engage SDK on all Android devices.

As Okereke explained, developers will be able to take users back to their entertainment products and browsing sessions, change the order of their favorites, and engage with other app experiences.

Tumblr, for example, says it is working with Google to provide users with more content about the things they already like. “Googles Engage SDK is a great fit for Tumblr because our community is undeniably unique in the way we express ourselves. Tumblr's 'yes, and' culture has spawned some of the greatest internet memes and trends.” It creates a vibe,” said Tumblr COO Zandi Ring. “It's so exciting for us to be able to bring that culture to other spaces and bring those viewers back to his Tumblr.The integration with Engage is a natural way for him to bridge the community. It's like opening a two-lane highway.

Consumer-facing features aim not only to remind users of what they want to do within the app, but also to encourage action by offering deals. “We can introduce personalized recommendations and promotions to ensure users discover content they may have missed,” Okereke says.

Additionally, Surface will recommend apps that users don't yet have installed, using “compelling content” within those apps.

Image credit: Google

The developer preview of the Engage SDK started during I/O, but the consumer experience won't start until later this year. Engage SDK is a client-side integration using on-device APIs. Google says the developers who started the effort found it would take less than a week to get started.

Other top apps participating in Engage SDK testing include Audible, Shein, Dunkin, Wish, Blinklist, Wattpad, Nextdoor, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Rakuten Kobo, Temu, YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Chick-fil-A. , McDonald's, and Prime. Video, Reddit, YouTube, Uber Eats, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/20/google-launches-a-new-android-feature-to-drive-users-back-into-their-installed-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos