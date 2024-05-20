Gmail and Workspace offer a secure way to work in a new threat environment





Fortunately, there are safer ways to do this. In contrast to traditional email solutions, Gmail and Google Workspace are designed and built with modern threats in mind.

Gmail automatically protects you from the most harmful emails using cutting-edge AI defenses and threat signals from billions of endpoints. This way, Gmail blocks over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching your inbox. Additionally, Gmail detects twice as much malware on average as standard third-party antivirus products alone.

Unlike traditional email solutions, Workspace doesn't require desktop client apps or traditional on-premises software instances to patch and protect. This means a smaller attack surface and less work for your IT team.

Unlike traditional productivity solutions, where emails and files are stored on the end user's device, Workspace stores data in the cloud, making it easy to protect with enterprise data protection controls.

As another layer of data privacy and protection, you can also use client-side encryption to prevent vendors and foreign governments from accessing your Gmail and Workspace data.

Our approach has the potential to deliver tangible business benefits. Users of traditional email solutions are, on average, two to three times more likely to experience a cyber insurance claim than businesses using Google Workspace, according to an independent analysis from insurance company Coalition. . This difference reduces losses and ultimately lowers Google Workspace customers' insurance premiums by 50%. *

A safer alternative for enterprise customers

To bring these benefits to even more organizations, we've launched a Safe Alternative from Google Workspace program to help businesses currently using traditional email and productivity solutions transition to a more secure way of working. . The program includes special pricing on Workspace Enterprise Plus with AI Security add-on, plus cutting-edge threat prevention, data protection, and zero trust controls. Also included is a special price on the Mandiant Incident Response Retainer, ensuring your team can respond to incidents faster with a trusted security partner on standby. Finally, we provide professional migration and change management support to help businesses transition to Workspace in a short time. Learn more about this program and download our security whitepaper, “A Safer Alternative.”

Customers choose Workspace for security

Security is why Snap chose Gmail and Workspace to strengthen its security posture. In fact, since adopting FIDO2 security keys and moving to shorter login sessions across the company, there have been zero account takeovers in over two years, says Nick Reva, head of enterprise security engineering at Snap. states. You can learn more about how Snap was able to achieve this result by watching the Cloud Next 24 session.

Similarly, the city of Dearborn replaced its traditional email solution. According to Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, “Keeping our citizens' data safe is paramount to our mission, and we chose Gmail primarily because of its security.” After replacing their email provider with Gmail, users noticed a significant reduction in spam, phishing, and malware, helping to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Security has long been the number one reason organizations choose Gmail and Workspace. It was true 20 years ago when we released Gmail with advanced spam filters, and it's true now with automated AI defenses aimed at countering more sophisticated attacks. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, security remains the foundation of everything we do.

Learn more about our approach to security or take the next step towards a safer way of working.

* Source: Coalition – 2023 Cyber ​​Claims Report: Mid-Year Update, September 2023

* Source: Coalition – 2023 Cyber ​​Claims Report: Mid-Year Update, September 2023

