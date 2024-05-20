Dell Technologies accelerates AI-driven innovation with Dell AI Factory





The world's broadest portfolio of AI solutions, from desktop to data center to cloud, helps customers quickly and securely capture AI opportunities

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD —

News summary

Dell AI Factory provides organizations with the infrastructure, solutions, and services they need to rapidly deploy and deploy AI at scale. New Dell AI PCs with Copilot+ are powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. New AI experiences from Microsoft help users focus on strategic and creative tasks Dell storage, data protection and networking innovations deliver performance and scalability improvements to support AI deployment Ecosystem Dell AI solutions with partners simplify the deployment of AI applications with pre-tested, integrated software and hardware Dell expands its AI professional services portfolio to deliver tools and hardware The framework you need to build an AI platform and use AI co-pilot Dell AI Factory with advances in NVIDIA infrastructure and services accelerates AI adoption and innovation

Full text Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces the Dell AI Factory, which provides customers with access to the industry's broadest AI portfolio and open ecosystem of technology partners, from devices to data centers to the cloud, to meet their unique needs. Create AI applications that meet your needs. Available as a traditional purchase or as a Dell APEX subscription.

“AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace. While new AI PCs will transform productivity and collaboration, data centers must be designed from the ground up to handle the speed and scale of AI.” said Jeff Clark, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell Technologies. “What is needed is new IT infrastructure and devices purpose-built to meet the specific demands of AI. We help our customers accelerate their AI adoption, providing a right-scale approach and greater control to deploy AI across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.”

Dell's end-to-end AI portfolio, spanning client devices, servers, storage, data protection, and networking, forms the foundation of the Dell AI Factory. Dell Technologies is expanding its portfolio with new services to meet the growing demand for AI.

AI PC rewrites the rules of creativity and productivity

Dell introduces the most Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors2 and the new Microsoft AI experience. Targeted at professionals and consumers, these laptops come with built-in AI with revolutionary performance and superior battery life. This innovative AI PC experience allows users to easily manage tasks and workflows through local computing and processing across his GPU, CPU, and NPU.

Advances in data management and protection that fuel AI innovation

Dell PowerScale F910 all-flash file storage meets the needs of demanding AI workloads, delivering up to 127% more performance and density3 to accelerate time to AI insights. PowerScale: Project Lightning is a new high-performance parallel file system software architecture integrated into PowerScale to reduce training time for large and complex AI workflows. Dell solutions for AI data protection help customers protect critical AI applications and data and streamline deployment with Dell data protection software, appliances, and reference designs.

Expanded networking portfolio provides the fabric to accelerate AI performance

The Dell PowerSwitch Z9864F-ON, powered by the Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset, doubles network performance for AI applications4 through a modern network architecture that delivers high throughput, low latency, and easy scalability for the most demanding network environments. corresponds to Dell PowerEdge XE9680 supports Broadcom 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapter. By combining PowerEdge hardware, PowerSwitch Z9864F-ON, and 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters, organizations can build a robust Ethernet fabric for better performance, scalability, and efficiency. Enterprise SONiC Distribution innovations improve AI performance, and SmartFabric Manager for SONiC Software simplifies deployment, orchestration, and lifecycle management with a single view of your SONiC fabric.

Accelerate AI time to value with an ecosystem of key partners Dell's deep collaboration with key ecosystem partners provides a tightly integrated solution that makes it easy for customers to get started with AI. It will be.

Dell Technologies is the first infrastructure provider to collaborate with Hugging Face to provide optimized on-premises deployment of generative AI models. 5 Hugging Face's Dell Enterprise Hub allows organizations to easily and securely train and deploy open, customized large-scale language models (LLMs). – Installed on Dell infrastructure. This experience accelerates time to value for customers building their own AI applications for use cases like chatbots and customer support, and can be accessed directly from within his Hugging Face's leading open platform for AI builders. . Dell Technologies continues to collaborate with Meta to simplify the deployment of Meta Llama 3 models on-premises using Dell infrastructure and provide test results, performance data, and deployment recipes. Dell AI Solutions for Microsoft Azure AI Services accelerate the deployment of AI services such as speech transcription and translation capabilities built on the Dell APEX cloud platform for Microsoft Azure.

Simplify your AI journey with an expanded portfolio of services Dell is driving a broad portfolio of AI professional services to drive improved business outcomes with AI initiatives.

Microsoft Copilot Solution Implementation Services help organizations transform the way they work with expert guidance to leverage the Microsoft Copilots experience across GitHub, Security, Windows, and Sales. Hugging Face's Accelerator Service for Dell Enterprise Hub uses Hugging Face's Dell Portal to accelerate time-to-value for rapid AI prototyping with strategic counselors for tool and model selection and use case alignment. shorten.

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA Expands to Accelerate AI Adoption Dell Technologies today expanded the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA with advancements in new servers, edge, workstations, solutions and services. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, announced in March, accelerates AI adoption by offering Dell and his NVIDIA integrated capabilities or pre-validated full-stack solutions.

Additional Comments “AI workloads generate massive traffic and demand exceptional performance capabilities across clouds and data centers,” said Dr. Charlie Kawas, president of Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions Group. “We are proud to partner with Dell to announce world-leading networking innovations that enable organizations to take advantage of the best performance from Dell infrastructure solutions: open, scalable, and energy-efficient networking solutions. Broadcom's commitment to enabling AI infrastructure in the industry will advance this collaboration for our customers.”

“Hugging Face’s Dell Enterprise Hub is the result of a close collaboration between Hugging Face and Dell Technologies to simplify open source AI for enterprises with on-premises infrastructure,” said Hugging Face’s Products and Growth division. Director Jeff Boudier said. “This new experience helps enterprise organizations build their own AI, combining the best of open source AI with the performance, reliability, and security of Dell infrastructure.”

“As organizations look for ways to benefit from AI, it is clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” said Mike Leone, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “The Dell AI Factory brings together Dell's differentiated infrastructure, services and ecosystem of partners to help customers quickly and easily deploy AI on their own terms.”

availability

The XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus are available for pre-order now. The Latitude 7455, Inspiron 14, and Latitude 5455 will be available in the coming months. Dell PowerScale F910 is scheduled to be available worldwide on May 21, 2024. Reference designs for Dell solutions for AI data protection are expected to be available in the first half of 2024. Dell PowerSwitch Z9864F-ON and Enterprise SONiC Distribution enhancements are scheduled to be available worldwide in August 2024. Manager for SONiC will be available in North America, EMEA, and APJ in August 2024. Broadcom 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapter will be available for PowerEdge XE9680 servers starting July 2024. Dell AI Solutions for Microsoft Azure AI Services will be available worldwide in Q2 2024. Dell Enterprise Hub with Hugging Face will be available worldwide on May 21, 2024. Microsoft Copilot solution implementation services are currently available worldwide. Hugging Face's Dell Enterprise Hub accelerator service will be available in NA, EMEA, and APJ in late May 2024.

additional resources

About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform the way they work, live and play. The company offers customers the industry's broadest and most innovative portfolio of technologies and services for the data era.

Dell Technologies WorldJoin us May 20-23 for Dell Technologies World, our flagship event that brings together the latest trends, technologies and thought leaders. During the event, customers and partners will explore technologies that accelerate and simplify AI adoption along with PC, Dell APEX, multi-cloud and edge solutions that turn ideas into action.

Copyright 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

1. Based on Dell analysis, March 2024. Dell Technologies offers hardware designed to support AI workloads from workstation PCs (mobile and fixed) to high-performance computing, data storage, cloud-native software-defined infrastructure, networking switches, and servers for data. provide a solution. Protection, HCI, and Services. 2. Based on third-party analysis, May 2024. 3. Based on internal testing, we compare streaming writes of F910 on OneFS 9.8 to streaming writes of F900 on OneFS 9.5. Actual results may vary. April 2024. Comparison with previous generation.5. Based on internal analysis and use of Dell Enterprise Hub, May 2024.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

