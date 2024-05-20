New AR glasses offer immersive 3D hologram experiences Earth.com





Researchers have made significant advances in the fields of spatial computing and holograms to develop cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) glasses, a prototype headset that looks and feels like typical glasses. did.

The device combines holographic imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to project a full-color 3D image directly onto the lens, creating a vibrant augmented experience that is lightweight, stylish, and suitable for continuous wear.

A big step towards spatial computing

The technique is detailed in a recent study published in the journal Nature. Gordon Wetzstein, an associate professor of electrical engineering and a pioneer in spatial computing, spearheaded the project in his Stanford Computational Imaging Laboratory.

He described AR glasses as everyday glasses that open up a vibrant and rich world to the wearer.

“Our headset looks like everyday glasses to the outside world, but what the wearer sees through the lenses is a rich world overlaid with vibrant, full-color 3D computational images,” says Wetzstein. says Mr.

AR glasses have potential in many industries

Although still in the prototype stage, this technology has the potential to revolutionize many fields, from entertainment and gaming to educational training.

Imagine playing a video game with characters and environments coming to life in your living room, creating an immersive experience like never before.

Students benefit from interactive teaching tools and can learn complex subjects with visual aids that make lessons more engaging and easier to understand.

In professional settings, the impact can be significant. Imagine surgeons planning complex surgeries with enhanced visual guidance, making them more accurate and safer.

The AR glasses allow detailed, real-time 3D images of the patient's anatomy to be overlaid on the field of vision, aiding in navigation and decision-making during surgery.

Similarly, airplane mechanics can be trained on modern engines through immersive AR. Instead of relying solely on manuals and static images, the mechanic can see step-by-step instructions and his 3D model overlaid on the actual engine, increasing training efficiency and accuracy.

This hands-on, visual approach can reduce errors and increase the speed of learning new procedures.

Overcoming technical challenges

The development team overcame significant engineering challenges to create these AR glasses, achieving a balance between form and function.

Previous attempts at AR solutions have resulted in bulky headsets and poor 3D visuals, which can lead to eye strain and nausea.

Gun-Yeal Lee, a postdoctoral researcher on the project, emphasized the uniqueness of its design, saying, “There is currently no other augmented reality system with a comparable compact form factor or that can match our 3D image quality. ” states.

Traditional AR systems typically do not allow you to see the real world directly. Instead, it utilizes external cameras to capture real-time images and combine them with digital content.

“The user sees a digitized approximation of the real world overlaid with a computed image. It's a type of augmented virtual reality, not true augmented reality,” Lee explained.

The role of holography and AI

These breakthroughs in the development of AR glasses were made possible by leveraging holography, a technology known since the 1940s for its potential to create 3D visuals, but limited by the perception of depth. This often resulted in an overwhelming experience.

The team's integration of AI has significantly improved these cues, and together with advances in nanophotonics and waveguide display technology, it is now possible to project holograms directly onto the lenses of AR glasses.

These holograms are produced by a small display attached to the side of the glasses and transmitted to the wearer's eyes through nanometer-scale etchings on the lenses.

Improved reality and comfort

The two approaches of stereoscopic vision and holographic imaging not only enhance the 3D effect but also improve the lifelike quality of the overall image.

“Holography allows us to see a complete 3D volume in front of each eye, increasing the quality of lifelike 3D images,” said Brian Chao, another PhD student involved in the project. he explained.

The future of AR glasses

In summary, this increase in realism and comfort of AR technology represents an important step forward in the development of AR glasses.

Holographic displays have been touted as the pinnacle of 3D technology for decades, but commercial success has been elusive.

Wetzstein remains optimistic about the future, suggesting this innovation could be the breakthrough needed.

“Holographic displays have long been considered the ultimate 3D technology, but they never really made much headway commercially. Perhaps now they have the killer app they've been waiting for for so long. ''Wetzstein recalled.

This novel approach could pave the way for the widespread introduction of augmented reality into daily life, providing an immersive experience without the drawbacks of previous systems.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for fascinating articles, exclusive content and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, the free app from Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.earth.com/news/augmented-reality-ar-glasses-bring-3d-holograms-closer-to-reality/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos