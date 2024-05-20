Ozempic is forcing Australia's leading private health insurers to reconsider rebates amid global shortages





So Ozempic is an injectable drug for people with type 2 diabetes, but global demand for it as a weight loss drug is surging. HBF, Washington state's largest private health insurance company, has cut rebates on the drug, saying they are grossly excessive. Complaints are occurring even though it is prescribed to only 3% of customers. What's next? Australia's other major insurers will also continue to offer rebates, with one insurer saying obesity prevention will benefit customers in the long term and lead to fewer claims. .

Australia's largest private health insurer has pledged to continue subsidizing diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic after HBF decided to cut rebates on the drug.

HBF, which dominates Western Australia's health insurance market, is cutting rebates on weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, claiming the rise in claims has become unsustainable.

This is at odds with how some of the country's other major insurance companies are treating Ozempic amid global supply shortages, with some insurers not offering insurance under certain protection plans. making prices more affordable.

Caught in the middle are people like Mitchell-Peters, who are taking steps to alleviate existing obesity-related health problems.

Although Peters is not diabetic, she has been taking Ozempic for more than a year and said the injection has changed her life.

Mitchell Peters has been taking Ozempic for over a year. (ABC News)

“There are many ways in which my overall health has improved beyond losing 40 kilograms,” he said.

Insurance companies split over Ozempic

Ozempic is a popular weight loss drug and is in short supply nationwide.

Mr Peters said there was a “vast gray area” between using the drug for “vanity” and using it for “preventive medical treatment”.

He does not have access to rebates under the National Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and relies on private health insurance for rebates.

Ozempic is hailed as a miracle drug. (ABC News: Phil Hemingway)

But health care providers have not agreed on how to cover Ozempic if it is used as an unscheduled drug.

On the one hand, there is the insurance company HBF, which has drastically reduced benefits.

Starting in August, rebates will be reduced for Wigoby and Saxenda, which contain Ozempic's ingredient semaglutide.

The effectiveness of other drugs, including semaglutide, is halved.

HBF said ABC weight loss drugs accounted for 40% of unscheduled drug claims since 2021, but were prescribed to just 3% of policyholders.

This is followed by BUPA, Medibank and NIB, which account for more than half of the health insurance market share.

Selected insurance plans choose to cover prescribed weight loss medications that are all approved by the Therapeutic Good Administration.

Peters says it's expensive to buy Ozempic individually, but he believes it's worth it for his health.

“If I had to reconsider my insurance company and one offered rebates and the other didn't, I would choose the one that offered rebates,” Peters said.

Obesity prevention is beneficial: NIB

NIB chief medical officer Rob McGrath said this was to stop obesity-related health problems.

“We believe that by supporting access to life-changing medicines, we can improve their health and well-being. [such] Like Ozempic,” he said.

“[They're]changing the way we think about not only diabetes and weight management, but also cardiovascular risk management,” McGrath said.

“There is a lot of new evidence emerging that has applications in other areas of health, so we are looking at this area with great excitement.”

Claims by NIB policyholders have increased by 35% year-on-year since 2019, McGrath said.

But rather than cutting rebates to cut costs, the company believes taking steps to prevent obesity-related illnesses will have long-term benefits for customers and insurers' finances, he said. Ta.

Mr McGrath said people need to remember that these drugs are not a silver bullet.

“These drugs don't work for everyone. Some people experience side effects, and some people can't tolerate them,” McGrath said.

“Proper diet and exercise are always the cornerstones of a good lifestyle, so we should never forget them. These drugs are not a silver bullet, but they certainly add to that lifestyle.”

In a statement provided to the ABC, Medibank and BUPA said they rely on doctors to ensure these drugs are prescribed responsibly.

