Driving Innovation in Tennessee: Insights from Competitiveness Conversations Across America





Vanderbilt recently hosted a groundbreaking event, “Competitiveness Conversations Across America: Tennessee,” in collaboration with the Council on Competitiveness and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The gathering brought together key leaders and experts from academia, industry, and government to consider strategies to position Tennessee as a regional, national, and global leader in innovation and competitiveness.

The two-day event on the Vanderbilts campus drew representatives from universities including the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the University of Memphis and Middle Tennessee State University. Major companies such as Nissan, Bridgestone, Volkswagen, Google, Oracle, and Deloitte have joined Governor Bill Lee, Senator Bill Hagerty, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, and Knoxville Mayor India Kinn. It was called together with Cannon and other elected officials.

The conversation revolved around redefining Tennessee's place in the innovation ecosystem, emphasizing advanced mobility, energy and manufacturing.

In his closing remarks on the first day of the conference, Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeyer emphasized the importance of cross-disciplinary and interdisciplinary collaboration in increasing the state's innovation and competitiveness. Whether in government, private industry, academia, or the nonprofit sector, we are all in this together. Our collective future depends on our ability to work together to make the most of the opportunities before us, he said.

Conference topics ranged from the importance of partnerships between universities and businesses to foster innovation to the role of sustainability in driving competitiveness. The event highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address challenges such as talent acquisition, infrastructure development including dedicated physical space, and programs to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Pablo Di Ci, President and CEO of Volkswagen, Paolo Ferrari, Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Americas, Junior Mi Papin, Chairman of Nissan Americas, and Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting. Dan Helfrich talks about technology-based innovation. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Townsend, Knoxville Mayor India Kincannon, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, and Council on Competitiveness Vice President Chad Evans. Jamari Brown, Director of Economic and Community Development for Greater Nashville, discusses redefining place in the 21st century. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Volkswagen President and CEO Pablo Di Ci highlighted opportunities for innovation in the field of electric vehicles, including the installation of additional charging stations and the development of more affordable battery technology. He emphasized the need to expand renewable energy infrastructure.

In a discussion about workforce development, Nissan of the Americas Chairman Junior Mee Papin said that Nissan has completed a program offered by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology that provides workers with the technical skills needed to advance in a competitive job market. He mentioned the large number of employees.

Paolo Ferrari, Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Americas, also emphasized the importance of access to higher education for companies and emphasized the role of universities as a centripetal force in the mobility ecosystem. It fostered cooperation and promoted initiatives that benefit society as a whole.

TVA Vice President of Enterprise Relations and Innovation Joe Hoagland, Oracle Vice President Jason Maynard, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Associate Director Susan Hubbard, Knoxville, Tennessee Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Economic Development; Deb Crawford and LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox discuss innovation in Tennessee. economy. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Senator Bill Hagerty will deliver the keynote address. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver the keynote address. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Deborah Wince Smith, Chairman and CEO of the Council on Competitiveness, Stuart McWhorter, Secretary of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Randy Boyd, Chancellor of the University of Tennessee System, and Daniel Dear, President of Vanderbilt University. Meyer and University of Tennessee Knoxville President Donde Plowman will discuss Tennessee's competitiveness strategy. (Harrison McCrary/Vanderbilt University)

Key points emphasized the need for interdisciplinary collaboration and workforce development to push Tennessee to the forefront of innovation. Focused on leveraging local strengths and fostering an environment that fosters innovation, the event was an important step in shaping Tennessee's future as a future economic leader.

The Competitiveness Dialogue served as a catalyst for continued dialogue and action, highlighting our collective commitment to ensuring Tennessee's continued success in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

