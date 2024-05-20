Inside Microsoft's mission to destroy the MacBook Air





Microsoft is so confident that it's finally made the transition to Arm chips that it spent a full day pitting its new hardware against the MacBook Air.

On a recent morning at its headquarters in Redmond, Wash., Microsoft officials lined up new Surface devices with Qualcomms Snapdragon X Elite chips inside and compared them directly to Apple's category-leading laptops. He witnessed an hour of demos and benchmarks, starting with a comparison of Geekbench and Cinebench, then moving on to apps and compatibility.

Benchmark tests are usually not that fun to watch. But a lot was at stake here. For years, MacBook Air has also been available with Arm-powered and Intel-based PC chips. This time, however, Surface took the lead in the first test. He then won another Test, and then another. With the results of these tests, Microsoft believes it is in a position to conquer the laptop market.

This is the free version of Notepad, a newsletter that reveals Microsoft's era-defining bets in AI, gaming, and computing.

Start your free trial of Notepad today and access all your stories.monthly

$7/month

Get every issue of Notepad delivered straight to your inbox. The first month is free.

Start your trial

$70/year

Get Notepad at a discounted price for one year. The first month is free.

Start your trial bundle

$100/person/year

Both Notepad and Command Line are available for one year. The first month is free.

subscribe to both

You can use credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

performance

For the past two years, Microsoft has been secretly working with all of our top laptop partners to prepare a selection of Arm-powered Windows machines to hit the market this summer. Known as Copilot Plus PCs, they were intended to launch a generation of powerful, battery-efficient Windows laptops and lay the foundation for an AI-powered future.

You're getting the most powerful PC ever, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, said at the briefing. In fact, in terms of sustained performance, he outperforms any device, including his MacBook Air with an M3 processor, by more than 50%.

Microsoft is making some big promises regarding the performance of these new devices.Photo by Alison Johnson/The Verge

Ever since Apple moved to its own chips with the launch of M1 in 2020, Windows laptops have fallen far behind MacBooks in terms of performance and battery life. Microsoft's confidence level is astonishing, especially considering its difficult journey with Windows on Arm over the past decade. Microsoft first tried migrating Windows to Arm chips with the Surface RT in 2012, but performance was abysmal and app compatibility was virtually non-existent. The 2019 Surface Pro X launch was much better thanks to emulation improvements and fundamental Windows changes. It wasn't as good as the Apple M1 launch a few months later, but it was a sign of things to come, starting a close partnership with Qualcomm that now looks like it's finally paying off.

This is something we haven't experienced in over 20 years and never had high standards for owning the best performing device. Mehdi says it will happen.

I won't be completely convinced until I spend enough time with these new Copilot Plus PCs, but everything Microsoft has shown me about performance and battery life is better than any Arm-powered Windows laptop that existed before today. seems light years ahead.

compatibility

One of the big advances is an improved emulator called Prism. Microsoft claims the emulator is as efficient as Apple's Rosetta 2 translation layer and can emulate apps twice as fast as previous generations of Windows on Arm devices.

We spent a lot of energy here. Pavan Davuluri, head of Windows and Surface, said that for apps that aren't yet native, they can now take advantage of Prism's capabilities and solve problems with improved emulator energy, platform and performance efficiencies. I am.

This should make it more efficient than previous emulators, but Microsoft has been vague about its promises in this regard, so don't expect a huge leap forward. In any case, emulation still has its limits. Apple's success with M1 is due to developers quickly porting their apps fully natively. Windows needs the same level of support from its developer community.

Fortunately for Microsoft, two major changes have occurred in recent years. First, many of the biggest apps now natively support Arm chips. Top entertainment apps like Photoshop, Dropbox, Zoom, Spotify, and even Prime and Hulu are all native ARM64 apps today. Second, Google and many other browser manufacturers are moving to ARM64. A native version of Chrome was recently released, and just last week Opera was released. Firefox, Vivaldi, Brave, and Microsoft Edge are also all ARM64 native, so you won't experience any performance degradation in any browser. This is a big problem considering that many apps are now web-based and we spend more time than ever inside the browser.

Microsoft has been working with app developers to prepare native ARM64 apps.Photo: Alison Johnson/The Verge

Overall, Microsoft believes that 87% of the total app time spent on these Copilot Plus PCs will be within native apps. We're still working on solving the remaining 13 percent, but in the meantime, the Prism emulator can help.

However, all that app compatibility and performance means nothing without battery life. Microsoft uses scripts to simulate web browsing. On a 2022 Intel-based Surface Laptop 5, it took 8 hours and 38 minutes to completely drain the battery. The new Surface Copilot Plus PC lasted three times as long, at 16 hours and 56 minutes. This is an incredible increase in efficiency, even beating the same test of 15 hours and 25 minutes on a 15-inch MacBook Air M3. That's another hour and a half.

Microsoft ran similar tests for video playback, reaching over 20 hours on the Surface Copilot Plus PC and 17 hours and 45 minutes on the MacBook Air M3. That's nearly 8 hours longer than his 12 hours and 30 minutes on the Surface Laptop 5. If these battery improvements extend beyond basic web browsing and video playback, this would be a significant improvement for Windows laptops.

A.I.

These Copilot Plus PCs are equipped with Qualcomm's Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers 45 TOPS of computing power for AI tasks. The result is more AI task operations per watt than the MacBook Air M3 or Nvidias RTX 4060.

Microsoft is also integrating more than 40 AI models directly into Windows on Arm, delivering new experiences within Windows and for app developers. About 10 of them are small language models that run in the background. These models allow developers to build his AI experiences directly into their apps, and Microsoft's battery life measurements include continuous execution on the NPU.

These really open the door to new possibilities for AI experiences, Davuluri says. NPUs give us the magic of being able to run fairly high performance workloads. Microsoft demonstrated its new Recall feature on stage today. This feature essentially allows you to time travel to whatever you were watching or working on on your PC. This all happens in the background and there's an explorable timeline thanks to these AI models that catalog all the work you're doing.

New recall feature for Copilot Plus PC.Image: Microsoft

Windows 11's Live Captioning feature also includes AI-powered Live Translation, which allows you to translate any video in real-time. Microsoft is also adding Auto Super Resolution to Windows 11, which automatically upscales games to improve frame rate and graphics resolution.

Although AI capabilities within Windows are still in their infancy, Microsoft has built new kernels and compilers for these Arm-based chips. It's a rework of the core of Windows on Arm, delivering a faster experience and potentially unlocking a new wave of AI capabilities and apps.

Sometimes, Mehdi says, when technology changes and you're trying to discover something, you get an opportunity to work on something special. I think we may have moments like that too.

Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung will all launch new Copilot Plus PCs with Qualcomm processors first. If everything Microsoft showed me holds up in real-world testing, this is a monumental moment for Windows laptops, and one that will have as much impact as any new release of Windows itself.

Tom Warren's Notepad /

Weekly newsletter revealing the secrets and strategies behind Microsoft's era-defining bets in AI, gaming, and computing

subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/20/24160463/microsoft-windows-laptops-copilot-arm-chips-m1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos