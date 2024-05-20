OpenAI API works in Google Colab, but VSCode – API gives timeout error





Hello, I have a project that I need to finish soon. So I performed all other tasks fine, but when it comes to OpenAI integration, it doesn't work in VSCode for some reason. So I checked the same code in Google Colab and got the results seamlessly. When I try it in VSCode, I get APITimeoutError(request=request) from erropenai.APITimeoutError: Request timed out.

I've tried everything including turning off the firewall and upgrading Python. Creating packages, libraries, virtual environments, increasing timeouts, etc. I'm really frustrated right now. Can someone tell me how to go from here?

Vscode is an interface, not a language or even a server.

For some reason, my computer keeps timing out even though Colab is not running. There are many possible things.

Without information we cannot help. You can get started by posting your code.

from openai import OpenAIclient = OpenAI(api_key=SECRET KEY)

Response = client.chat.completions.create(model=gpt-3.5-turbo,messages=[{role: system,content: You will be provided with a block of text, and your task is to extract a list of keywords from it.},{role: user,content: Black-on-black ware is a 20th- and 21st-century pottery tradition developed by the Puebloan Native American ceramic artists in Northern New Mexico. Traditional reduction-fired blackware has been made for centuries by pueblo artists. Black-on-black ware of the past century is produced with a smooth surface, with the designs applied through selective burnishing or the application of refractory slip. Another style involves carving or incising designs and selectively polishing the raised areas. For generations several families from Khapo Owingeh and Pohwhge Owingeh pueblos have been making black-on-black ware with the techniques passed down from matriarch potters. Artists from other pueblos have also produced black-on-black ware. Several contemporary artists have created works honoring the pottery of their ancestors.}]temperature=0.5, max_tokens=64, top_p=1)

Print (response)

I'm just running this file

