Starkey executives discuss hearing aid innovation, development of Genesis AI, and more in interview





Starkey's Genesis AI is the company's most advanced hearing aid.

starkey

Following today's article featuring Soundly CEO Blake Cadwell, we have more to share about the intersection of hearing health and artificial intelligence. This time it's a notice from Starkey.

Last year, the venerable hearing aid manufacturer announced an expansion of its product line with a new model called Genesis AI. Starkey claims on its website that the device represents the biggest advance in hearing technology ever and is no ordinary thing. The company said what makes Genesis AI so advanced is the way it mimics the cerebral cortex by processing sound in the same way the human brain does, and the technology is capable of generating 80 million million digits per hour. He said that it is possible to adjust the times. Starkey says the Genesis AI is durable with a comfortable, ergonomic design, all-day battery life, and is waterproof and stain-resistant. Users control and manage their Genesis AI devices through the My Starkey companion app, available on iOS and Android.

These are definitely not your grandma's hearing aids.

In a recent interview with me via email, Starkey Chief Audiology Officer Dave Fabry, a certified audiologist, explained his role: [focusing] Starkey is using both machine learning and deep neural networks to improve the performance of hearing aids in an unprecedented way when it comes to the relationship between hearing loss and other health issues such as dementia, depression, and overall health. I explained that it was improving. He said the company uses AI to improve sound quality and speech intelligibility, both of which are critical in crowded and noisy environments. Additionally, Fabry said AI expands the potential for future innovations in hearing health and overall health. This technology not only improves acoustic performance, but also enhances smart assistant functionality through natural language processing.

It implements technology never thought possible in a hearing aid, including real-time language translation and transcription, voice-activated commands, fall detection and alerts, and other health-related features, while also aesthetically pleasing to the patient's ear. It is incorporated into a typical device. , Fabry said of Starkey's pursuit of healthier hearing. The possibilities are endless and I'm just as excited about the future of hearing aid technology as I have been in my career thus far.

Fabrice's distinguished career spans four decades, and he currently serves on the board of directors of the American Hearing Association, as well as serving as president and director of the American Society of Audiology and in journalism. He served as editor-in-chief of the industry publications Audiology Today and American Journal of Audiology.

In telling the origin story of Genesis AI, Fabry said hearing aids have rapidly evolved from what he called a specialized, single-purpose device to a multi-purpose, multi-purpose, computer-like device. and echoed the sentiments I've heard others say in the hearing health field. Multifunctional. More specifically, Fabry said Genesis AI's roots date back to 2018 and the Starkeys Livio AI device. In addition to improving speech intelligibility in quiet and noisy listening environments, the product provides better hearing, monitors physical activity and social engagement, and automatically prevents falls, according to Fabry. It was designed to detect and act as an intelligent virtual assistant. Fabry said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich signed on to the new project shortly after launch. [build] Previous successes required significant investments in hardware, software, and computing power that are currently unavailable in hearing aids.

This project and its technology laid the foundation for Genesis AI.

In an interview conducted at the same time as Fabrys, Sawalich reiterated his vision of Genesis AI becoming a reality in 2018, adding that Starkey was the first company to incorporate AI into hearing aids. Sawalich himself is a veteran of his 30 years at Starkey, having learned every aspect of the hearing care industry and worked in nearly every area of ​​the business.At Starkey, innovation never sleeps, and Genesis AI He said it provides unprecedented sound quality that was thought unimaginable with hearing aids. . He said the main focus of the company's efforts is to combat the stigma associated with wearing hearing aids. He cited statistics that show that it takes an average of four to six years for people to take steps to correct hearing loss after learning about it, and said that the reason for such procrastination could be that hearing aids make people look older. He said he was worried. Mr. Sawalich agreed with Mr. Fabry that the capabilities of hearing aids will continue to grow, saying that modern technology has transformed hearing aids from boring and bland to sleek, stylish and functional. said.

Sawalich said of modern hearing aids that they now provide super-powerful hearing and have become a tool for active aging.

Fabry cautioned that while the primary purpose of hearing aids remains, and a large part of it is to enhance sound, enhancement is only half the equation. Another thing, he said, is the listener's intent, which he acknowledges even the most sophisticated algorithms can't accurately reflect. He said most people try to isolate sounds from the noise around them, such as concentrating on people's voices during a conversation in a noisy restaurant. To that end, Genesis AI has what Starkey calls Edge Mode, which Fabry continually characterizes. [adapting] It is based on the hearing aid user's intent to optimize comfort and clarity in difficult listening environments, far beyond what traditional machine learning AI alone can provide. He added that Edge mode requires significant computing power, alluding to the aforementioned 80 million adjustments per hour that Starkey touts in its marketing copy. According to Fabry, that processing work equates to him making more than 1 billion adjustments per day.

He said AI is opening the door to technologies never thought possible with devices like hearing aids. It's incredible to see this evolution in wearable technology having a real impact on people's daily lives.

When asked about feedback on Genesis AI, Sawalich said the product is Starkeys' best-selling hearing aid in its 60-year history and has established itself as an industry workhorse. . He added that hearing is an important part of the human experience, saying it connects us to the world around us. He said he has heard people describe the sound that Genesis AI provides as going from black and white to color. This level of transparent sound quality was once thought to be impossible with hearing aids. Our team made it possible.

Sawalich went on to say that people expect more from their devices, including hearing aids. They want to wear something discreet, sophisticated and stylish while enhancing their hearing abilities. Starkey said they conducted extensive field research to better understand what patients need and want from modern hearing aids. Expansion is a given, but not everything.

People want more than that. They want these devices to bring an edge to their lives, Sawalich said of customer expectations. In this way, Starkey is changing the perception of hearing aids. Yes, it helps you hear better, but it also helps you live better. This technology is giving people the tools to live an active life, which is changing the narrative and erasing the dangerous stigma around these devices.

Fabry agrees, saying that while today's hearing aids have to do a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of computational power, they are strong enough to perform much better than the proverbial “one-hit pony.” He said that they must also be flexible.

Looking to the future, Fabry and Sawalich expressed their usual boilerplate sentiments about Starkey moving forward and continuing to keep up with innovation. Fabry said doctors have long known about the correlation between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline, but more recent studies have looked into aging and cognitive health. An evaluation of the Geriatric Study found that among older adults at high risk for cardiovascular disease, those who wore hearing aids had a 48% improvement in cognitive function over three years compared to a control group that did not use amplifiers. has become clear. He added that the study results are noteworthy because they are the first large-scale randomized controlled study to provide empirical evidence on the importance of early intervention. As an older baby boomer himself, this research resonates with Fabry. If older adults have high blood pressure or diabetes, he recommends getting their hearing tested by an audiologist.

“If you have [hearing] “When in doubt, try hearing aids,” Fabry said. The ear has incredible potential to provide insight into our health, and AI can help us unlock that power.

For Sawalich, Genesis AI delivers on that promise.

Genesis AI is just the beginning, he said of Starkeys' future prospects. Five years from now, Starkey will be 10 years ahead of him in the industry. This innovation is impacting people's lives in incredible ways. It also combats the stigma associated with hearing loss. Stigma remains the biggest barrier to adoption, but technology is finally breaking down that barrier and empowering people to have a hearing advantage and want to feel their best every day.

