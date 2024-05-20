Google CEO addresses concerns about AI's impact on search traffic





Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed the company's introduction of AI into search results in a recent interview, noting concerns from publishers and website owners about the potential impact on web traffic.

Background on AI in Google Search

Google is gradually incorporating AI-generated summaries and summaries into its search results.

These AI summaries are intended to provide users with quick answers and context upfront on search pages. However, publishers are concerned that this could significantly reduce click-through rates on their websites.

Pichai claims AI will drive traffic

Despite the concerns, Pichai remained optimistic about how AI will impact the web ecosystem in the long term.

He told The Verge:

“I remain optimistic. Empirically, what we've seen in recent years is that human curiosity is limitless.”

Google CEO claims the company's internal data shows increased user engagement with AI overviews, including higher click-through rates for links within these previews compared to regular search results did.

Pichai said:

“Giving people context makes them more interested because they're exposed to different branching points, jumping off points, and points. In fact, this is what drives growth over time.”

Unfortunately, Mr. Pikahi did not provide any concrete indicators to support this claim.

Balancing user experience and publisher interests

Pichai argues that Google is trying to balance meeting user expectations with driving website traffic, saying:

“As we look back at our work through search generative experiences over the last year, we see that we have consistently prioritized approaches that deliver more traffic while meeting user expectations.

…What we are positively surprised by is that people's engagement will increase, which will lead to further growth of high-quality content over time. ”

When asked about anecdotal evidence that some websites have lost significant traffic, Pichai cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from individual cases.

He claimed that Google has provided more traffic to the web ecosystem over the past decade.

Pichai believes the sites losing traffic are “intermediate aggregators.”

he said:

“From our perspective, over the last 10 years and historically, we have been providing more traffic to the ecosystem and driving its growth.

Ironically, you may have made changes to actually send more traffic to your smaller site. Some of the sites with the most complaints include intermediary aggregators.

So should the traffic go to restaurants that have created websites with menus and content, or to the people writing about these restaurants? These are deep questions. I'm not saying there's a right answer. ”

Key points for website owners and SEO experts

For those in the SEO community, Pichai's comments provide insight into Google's strategy and outlook, but should be viewed with a degree of skepticism.

The CEO painted a rosy picture of the impact of AI, but lacked concrete data to support his claims. Website owners should closely monitor their analytics to assess the real-world impact that AI overviews have on their traffic.

Google continues to roll out AI features in search, but it's far from solving the problem.

Pichai's optimism aside, the true impact of AI on the web ecosystem remains to be seen. For now, publishers and their SEOs must remain vigilant, adaptable, and continue to voice their concerns in this rapidly changing landscape.

Featured image: Mohamed Alimaki/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-ceo-addresses-concerns-over-ais-impact-on-search-traffic/516842/

