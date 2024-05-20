Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Best Early Bird Deals





Memorial Day is the best time to buy electronics at Best Buy

Memorial Day is just days away, and sales are already starting at many retailers. Best Buy has started cutting prices on many items, so it's a great time to buy those high-end electronics and home appliances you've been eyeing.

Whether you're interested in a fancy laptop for school, a stainless steel refrigerator for the kitchen, or noise-cancelling headphones to listen to your favorite music or podcasts, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale has something for everyone. All are available.

In this article: Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch laptop, KitchenAid 27 Cu.Fort French Door Refrigerator and Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer and a chance to find big savings at major retailers. BestReviews' Jacob Palmer joins Jessica Wills to share the top Memorial Day sales that will save you money.

Best Buy Anniversary Early Sale

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop

Powered by the supercharged Apple M3 Pro chip, this laptop can run all the programs you need for work and play. It features a 1080p HD camera, 6-speaker sound system, and 3 microphones for crystal-clear video calls. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you'll never have to worry about running out of power.

KitchenAid 27Cu. Fort French Door Refrigerator

This stainless steel refrigerator has plenty of customization options to help organize your groceries, including a temperature-controlled, full-width pantry drawer. It also features a two-layer freezer compartment and outside ice and water dispensers. The finish resists fingerprints and smudges, so you don't have to spend all day cleaning it.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Enjoy your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts with these comfortable leather-cushioned headphones. Active noise cancellation provides a truly immersive listening experience, and a voice-targeted microphone ensures clear calls. It also offers one-touch pairing with Apple and Android devices.

LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

With high-definition audio and surround sound, this soundbar brings a theater-like experience to your home. It's also easy to install, using an HDMI cable to easily connect to your TV, streaming device, Blu-ray player, or game console. You can also use voice commands to control settings through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 9th generation with Wi-Fi

This tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery life, so you can work, play games, and stream your favorite TV shows without interruption. Two cameras and stereo speakers also allow for high-quality video calls. Plus, get 3 months of Apple TV+ free.

LG4.5Cu.Fort High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer

This front-loading washer can hold up to 20 pounds for each load, so you can wash your laundry with ease, even when washing heavy towels or jeans. Five powerful jets attack your clothes from all angles, delivering thorough cleaning in just 30 minutes. It's also Energy Star certified, meaning it uses less water and energy than standard washing machines.

LG 24 Inch Front Control Built-in Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

This dishwasher has 4 spray arms instead of 2 to give your dishes a powerful wash that leaves no residue behind. In addition, our unique drying technology prevents streaks. Best of all, its cleaning cycle runs at just 50 decibels, so you'll never get bored.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 3 Camera Security Bundle

Keep your home safe with this 13-piece home security bundle. It includes three cameras that provide a 180-degree ultra-wide view, so you can see everything happening on your property. Wireless design makes installation easy.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

These sweat and water resistant earbuds come with 3 sizes of ear tips to ensure the most comfortable fit. It offers several noise-cancelling modes to suit any situation, as well as touch controls to easily control music and answer calls. It also runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, but you can extend battery life by up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

With 8 cooking functions, you can cook all your favorite meals with this compact countertop oven. It fits 9 pieces of toast, 6 chicken breasts, or a 13-inch pizza, so it's big enough to feed your family. The air frying feature also allows you to reduce the fat in your favorite fried foods by up to 75%.

Ninja wood-fired pizza oven

Make pizzeria-quality pizza at home with this backyard wood-fired pizza oven. It reaches up to 700 degrees and adds a delicious smoky flavor to all your recipes. In addition to a 12-inch pizza, it can also accommodate 12 pounds of turkey, 9 pounds of pork shoulder, and 12 pounds of prime rib.

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum

This powerful upright vacuum also easily removes pet hair, thanks to DuoClean PowerFins that remove debris deep into the carpet fibers. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll and his HEPA filter, which removes up to 99.99% of allergens. With LED headlights, you won't miss any hair under your furniture.

Prices listed reflect the date and time of publication and are subject to change.

