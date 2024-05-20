Order your new 2024 Apple iPad Pro here





apple

Apple has released its latest iPad Pro tablet lineup for 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the latest models, including pricing, which models and configurations are best for you, and how to order now.

All new iPad Pro models are available now, but shipping dates for popular configurations have already been pushed back to mid-to-late June.

All new iPad Pro tablet configurations run the latest version of iPadOS. It comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps. You can also access even more tools through the App Store, including powerful tools like Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2. These iPad Pro models also work well with Apple iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Arcade, and more. Other Apple Services. Each offers up to 10 hours of battery life and features one USB Type-C port. The exciting new Apple Pencil Pro and redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard are also available, but sold separately.

If you're not sure which iPad Pro model is right for you, check out our newly updated 2024 iPad buyer's guide.

The 2024 11-inch iPad Pro is Apple's fastest and sharpest looking ever

Display size: 11 inches | Display type: Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display | Processor: Apple M4 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Housing color options: Silver, Space Black | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keyboard | Security: FaceID | Size: 9.83 x 6.99 x 0.21 inches | Weight: 0.98 lbs | Price range: $999 to $2,299

For iPad power users, the new 2024 11-inch iPad Pro is a dream come true. For the first time, iPad offers an Ultra Retina XDR display (2,420 x 1,668 pixel resolution) using the latest OLED technology for sharper images and brighter, more accurate colors. The new display delivers a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, and features enhanced anti-glare technology to scatter ambient light. This makes the screen easier to see in a wider range of lighting conditions.

The 2024 iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than ever thanks to the advanced M4 processor, up to 4x faster than previous iPad Pro models with a redesigned CPU, GPU, and NPU. It achieves high speed while reducing power consumption. That means the 11-inch iPad Pro can process up to 38 trillion operations per second and has up to 10 hours of battery life, on par with other current iPad models.

This 2024 iPad Pro model comes with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. It comes in silver or space black colors and in Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. Compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro and the redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

For the first time ever, you can choose between a display using standard glass or a display using nanotextured glass, which reflects much less light. This means you'll see more accurate colors and more detailed content, even under a wider range of ambient light conditions. The more expensive nano-textured glass is only an option in configurations with 1TB or 2TB of internal storage.

Beyond the incredible processing power of M4 silicon and the stunning OLED display, what sets the new generation iPad Pro apart is its thin 5.1mm design. It also runs a new generation of apps that Apple calls Pro apps. Consider the features that even the latest MacBook Pro doesn't offer: video editing, graphic design, photo editing, audio recording, gaming, and more. It's also a powerful drawing and note-taking tool. And it handles all the other tasks people expect from the iPad at much faster speeds and higher levels of performance, as well as significantly improved graphics.

In addition to a studio-quality microphone, the front-facing camera is now positioned along the side edge of the tablet. With a four-speaker sound system, the tablet supports spatial audio, data transfer speeds of up to 40 GB/s (capable of supporting external monitors with up to 6K resolution), and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. With an Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED), this version of the iPad Pro is ideal for power users, gamers, graphic designers, content creators, musicians, photographers, videographers, and anyone else who requires a huge amount of computing on a display with an 11-inch touchscreen.

Produce videos like a pro with the 2024 13-inch iPad Pro

Display size: 13 inches | Display type: Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display | Processor: Apple M4 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Housing color options: Silver, Space Gray | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keyboard | Security: FaceID | Size: 11.09 x 8.48 x 0.20 inches | Weight: 1.28 lbs | Price range: $1,299 to $2,599

Amazon

Without a doubt, this is the most powerful and versatile Apple iPad ever released. Not only is the processor state-of-the-art, but so is the incredibly detailed and vibrant 13-inch OLED display. Still, this tablet is incredibly thin (0.20 inches) and weighs just 1.28 pounds. Despite all the new technology packed into this powerful tablet, battery life of up to 10 hours is on par with other current iPad models.

The 13-inch iPad Pro has options for up to 2TB of internal storage. And for the first time, the tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display is available with either standard glass or optional nano-textured glass to more effectively reduce glare from ambient light sources. Providing the same advanced features and power as the new 11-inch model, this 13-inch model offers Apple's redesigned CPU, GPU, and NPU, advanced front- and rear-facing camera setup, a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio support), an array of four studio-quality microphones, and more.

This is the tablet you want to get if you want to use the new Final Cut 2 app for video editing or the Logic Pro 2 app for music production. And beyond the pre-installed apps, more than 2 million additional apps are available in the App Store, many of which are now upgraded to support Apple Pencil Pro and the redesigned Magic Keyboard. Power tablet users can forget their laptops and get more processing power and performance than ever before using just their iPad.

Sure, the iPad Pro is ideal for graphic designers, videographers, content creators, photographers, musicians, and audio producers, but it's also ideal for college students and everyday users who need extra processing power and a larger display (great for multitasking). It's equally convenient for users. . It's a great mobile gaming device and productivity tool.

Whether you're streaming music or video, using the rear camera to scan paper documents, shooting 4K video, or using Apple Pencil Pro to handwrite, draw, and annotate on the display. , the new 13-inch iPad Pro offers advanced processing. Power, high storage capacity, and an extra-large touchscreen make it easy to handle your most advanced tasks wherever you are.

If you want to learn more about choosing a tablet, be sure to read our articles on the best budget tablets under $300, the best tablets of 2024, and the 6 best Android tablets of 2024. We'll also give you some great recommendations if you're buying one for your child. A friendly tablet. If you want to compare the new iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, our in-house tech experts have compared these two devices.

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

