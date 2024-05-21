Governor Glenn Youngkin | Governor.Virginia.gov





RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new initiative led by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). This will expand investment and growth opportunities for Virginia-based innovation-driven startups and the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the commonwealth. Under the SSBCI Equity/Venture Capital Program, and leveraging federal funding from the U.S. Treasury that Virginia has received to date, VIPC's Virginia Invests will invest in an initial selection of seven diverse first-time and emerging fund managers. Launched a new investment partnership with the United States to attract $250 million in investment to more than 100 high-growth Virginia startups over the next three to five years through private sector fund matches and co-investments.

This new statewide initiative will accelerate capital investment into Virginia startups from within and outside the state, and will specifically grow Virginia entrepreneurs, including women, blacks, Hispanics, veterans, and locally-based entrepreneurs. , opportunities to innovate will be unlocked. . VIPC's selected fund managers' investment focus areas span key industry sectors such as health/life sciences, national security/defense, aerospace, fintech, AI, software, cybersecurity, space, logistics, automation, and There are various stages of investment funds. A continuum of capital including angel, pre-seed, seed, post-seed, Series A, and growth.

“As Governor, I recognize the critical role that small businesses play in the growth of our commonwealth and am committed to ensuring that this statewide initiative accelerates innovation, entrepreneurship and unlocks startup opportunities across the commonwealth. We are excited to continue to attract, develop and retain talent and investment and foster conditions for diverse growth and opportunity here in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

VIPC also designed Virginia Invests to go beyond financial capital and reinvest value into local communities. Each selected fund manager will work with local stakeholder organizations to launch a new ecosystem partnership initiative aimed at collective engagement with over 1,000 entrepreneurs across the Commonwealth. . Planned engagement efforts include pitch contests, entrepreneur roundtables, educational programs, student internships, venture fellowships, mentorship connections, the Virginia Startup Accelerator, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Women's Investor Network, Includes investor networking conferences with local and veteran participation. Organization, etc.

“This is an exciting time to start, grow, invest and innovate in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce Karen Merrick. “As a female founder and entrepreneur, I know firsthand the funding challenges that startups experience during the riskiest stages of their ventures. We know firsthand that it's the right place to be: VIPC's Virginia Invests accelerates founders and bold innovators in Virginia.”

“VIPC's Virginia Invests is a powerful step in connecting capital with opportunity and expanding access to investment vehicles for Virginia's diverse entrepreneurs and founders,” said VIPC President and CEO. said Joe Benevento. “I am particularly excited to leverage both the human and investment capital of Virginia Invest and work with select fund managers and ecosystem partners across the commonwealth to foster collaborative relationships. I’m looking forward to it.”

Virginia Invests is managed by Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), VIPC's in-house venture capital investment group, and is part of the U.S. Treasury's $10 billion program to advance American entrepreneurship and support the stability of small and medium-sized businesses. It is operated through one State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). , fostering growth, success, and democratizing access to capital in underserved communities. It is expected that every $1 of SSBCI capital deployed will foster up to $10 in additional investment.

Following a public offering process and due diligence evaluation that began in 2023, VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners independently selected the following initial seven investment fund managers.

100KM Ventures | Arlington, Virginia

Sharanda Armstrong, Founder and Managing Partner

100KM Ventures invests in early-stage, diverse management teams addressing untapped customer segments in femtech (women's health) and future of work (workplace) technologies.

AIN (Academy Investors Network) Ventures | Arlington, Virginia

Sherman Williams II, Managing Partner.Emily McMahan, General Partner

AIN Ventures is a pre-seed and seed-stage venture fund that invests in startups at the intersection of deep and dual-use technologies and veteran-led companies. AIN's technology focus areas are space, sustainability, life sciences, and AI.

Artemis Fund | Houston, Texas and New York City, New York

Stephanie Campbell, General Partner. Diana Murakhovskaya, General Partner

Artemis Fund leads seed rounds for female technology innovators in fintech, e-commerce infrastructure, and care technology.

BFM Foundation | Hampton Roads, Virginia

Himalaya Rao Pothrapalli, Managing Partner.Rachel Wilson, Managing Partner

BFM Fund is a seed-stage venture fund focused on Black entrepreneurs and innovative entrepreneurs. We take a matchmaking approach to investing, building formal relationships with leading industry-specific Series A to Series C companies, identifying and investing in companies with a track record of exits, and investing over 12 to 18 months. Work with founders to prepare for their next round of funding led by BFM partners.

IDEA Fund Partners | Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Lister Delgado, Managing Partner

IDEA Fund Partners is one of the most active and longest-established early-stage technology investment firms in the Southeast, focused on automating tasks, making data-driven decisions, democratizing expertise, and reducing inefficiencies. We provide pre-seed and seed-stage funding to developed technologies. .

Valor Ventures | Atlanta, Georgia

Lisa Calhoun, founding managing partner; Gary Peet, General Partner.William Leonard, Investor

Valor Ventures is an institutional venture capital firm focused on leading seed rounds for high-growth B2B SaaS and AI startups in the South. Valor leverages popular startup podcasts as part of his four-pronged procurement platform. A unique AI named Vic. VC Day, a private VC conference for founders and investors in Valor's visionary community. He also pre-seeds non-dilutive grants for founders through his nonprofit arm, Startup Runway.

Veteran Venture Capital (VVC) | McLean, Virginia

Delen Burrell, Founder and Managing Partner. Craig Jaques, General Partner. Dr. Steve Kaiser, General Partner; Dr. Josh Weed, General Partner.Paul Woolard, General Partner

VVC makes Seed Plus, Series A and Series B investments in veteran-led dual-use national security technology companies with exceptional potential for revenue and business acceleration. Their technology focus areas include national security, defense, aerospace and logistics.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC operates as an independent nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA/VIPC is Virginia's designated agency to lead Virginia's innovation and economic development through research, commercialization, and technological advancement. Growth of entrepreneurship, startups and venture capital. Expanding technology hubs, innovation ecosystems and industrial sectors.

As part of VIPC's work, VIPC manages an internal investment fund that makes direct equity investments in technology/innovation-driven early stage/growth startups and venture capital fund managers, and provides research commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs. and provides resources. Funding entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/news-releases/2024/may/name-1027105-en.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos